Police need help solving SW Atlanta homicide on Dec. 8

The Brief Darryl Long, 30, identified as fatal shooting victim Shooting happened early Dec. 8 in southwest Atlanta Police ask public for tips as investigation continues



Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are asking for the public’s help in solving a deadly shooting that happened earlier this month in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Police said officers responded around 5:52 a.m. on Dec. 8 to a report of a person shot in the area of the 3900 block of Cornell Boulevard SW, near Dartmouth Drive. When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medical personnel.

The victim has now been identified as 30-year-old Darryl Long. His death is being investigated as a homicide by the department’s Homicide Unit.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what led up to the shooting. Investigators also have not said whether anyone else was involved, how many shots were fired, what type of weapon was used, or whether surveillance video may be available. Police have not confirmed who called 911 or whether Long lived in the area.

The investigation remains ongoing, and detectives say they are actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. Tipsters do not have to provide their name or any identifying information and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspect.