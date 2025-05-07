Marjorie Taylor Greene talks 2026 run, women's sports bill, gulf name change

The Brief Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she is considering a 2026 run for either U.S. Senate against Jon Ossoff or for Georgia governor, citing strong statewide support and favorable polling. In an interview with FOX 5, Greene emphasized her continued focus on banning transgender athletes from women’s sports and criticized Ossoff’s vote against the Women and Girls Sports Bill. Greene also voiced frustration with Congressional Republicans’ inaction on Trump’s agenda and said her proposal to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America" is up for a House vote.



Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene says she is seriously considering a 2026 run for U.S. Senate against Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff—and possibly a bid for governor—as she weighs her political future in the state.

What we know:

In an exclusive interview with FOX 5’s Eric Perry, the Republican representative from Georgia’s 14th District discussed a range of topics, including Wednesday’s congressional hearing on transgender athletes, her opinion of President Donald Trump’s current term, and the 2026 election cycle.

Greene, who chaired the hearing on transgender participation in women’s sports, said the issue continues to be a central focus for her.

"It’s an issue that we have to continue to fight and continue to defend women in women’s sports," she said. The hearing featured Stephanie Turner, a U.S. fencing athlete who gained attention after protesting the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s competitions.

Greene also criticized Sen. Jon Ossoff for voting against the Women and Girls Sports Bill, stating, "Georgia deserves a senator that reflects our values." When asked directly whether she plans to run for Senate, she replied, "A Senate run is something I’m considering, and I’m thankful to have such great support all over the state of Georgia."

The congresswoman added that she’s also exploring a run for governor, and pointed to polling she claims shows she would win the Republican primary in either race. Greene told FOX 5 Atlanta that Georgia will probably have the most important Senate race in the election in addition to to races for governor and attorney general.

Greene also weighed in on the early months of the Trump administration, saying she supports the agenda but is frustrated with inaction in Congress. "Congress is behind the ball," she said. "Republicans in Washington need to get on board with the agenda the American people voted for."

What's next:

While she did not commit to a timeline for announcing her political plans, Greene acknowledged that President Trump previously encouraged her Senate bid, promising he would "fight like hell" for her if she ran.

Meanwhile, Greene said her proposal to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America" is scheduled for a vote in the U.S. House on Thursday. She admitted the resolution faces an uphill battle, even among members of her own party.