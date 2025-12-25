DFACS budget cuts could cause children to 'fall through the cracks'

The Brief Georgia's foster care system is facing an $85 million budget deficit, leading to immediate cuts in support services and supplemental aid. Providers and families warn that children with special needs are losing promised resources, potentially putting them at risk of falling through the cracks. State lawmakers are questioning DFACS leadership about the shortfall, which is occurring despite a $14 billion state budget surplus.



Many of Georgia’s foster families are feeling the effects of the Division of Family and Children Services' (DFACS) massive $85 million budget hole. Within the last few weeks, DFACS has cut support services, terminated contracts, and slashed supplemental aid for families caring for children with disabilities.

What we know:

One nonprofit that provides services to foster families is now sounding the alarm.

"When the DFACS workers have to make decisions based on dollars versus what's in the best interest of the child, that's when a child could fall through the cracks," said Allison Ashe, CEO of Wellroot Family Services.

Last week, state lawmakers questioned the DFACS commissioner about the cuts.

"We're left trying to clean up the mess your agency made," State Rep. Esther Panitch said in a tense exchange.

Ashe says abrupt DFACS cuts are adding pressure to a foster care system already under strain, including critical aid for families who take in children with special needs.

"That's a really special kind of person," Ashe said. "And so to take away the resources that they have been given and have been promised, prior to agreeing to foster, that's really unfortunate."

The backstory:

In November, DFACS told providers to halt any new cases without written approval. The agency’s deficit occurs while the state sits on a $14 billion surplus.

"Our governor and our legislature really need to look at how we best fund the child welfare system here in Georgia," Ashe said.