Some of Marjorie Taylor Greene's most controversial statements, claims

The Brief Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has repeatedly drawn national attention for promoting conspiracy theories, including claims about 9/11, mass shootings, and "Jewish space lasers." Her statements have included racist, Islamophobic, and anti-LGBTQ remarks, as well as inflammatory comparisons between COVID-19 policies and the Holocaust. Greene has faced bipartisan criticism and media scrutiny for endorsing violence against political opponents and spreading misinformation about public health and government programs.



Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, has become one of the most polarizing figures in American politics, frequently drawing national attention for her inflammatory rhetoric, conspiracy theories, and provocative social media posts.

Since taking office in 2021, Greene has made a series of controversial remarks and false claims—ranging from denying mass shootings and promoting debunked conspiracies to making offensive comments about race, religion, and gender identity.

Her most recent controversial statement was made within a few hours of Pope Francis' death on April 21. In a post on X, Greene wrote: "Today, there were major shifts in global leaderships. Evil is being defeated by the hand of God." Although Greene did not name the pope, many people assumed her post was about the popular pontiff.

Conspiracy Theories and False Flag Claims

"Jewish Space Lasers" and California Wildfires

Claimed the 2018 Camp Fire was caused by a space laser controlled by Jewish elites and California’s governor to clear land for a high-speed rail project. SOURCE

"Frazzledrip" and Child Sacrifice Conspiracy

Endorsed a conspiracy alleging Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin filmed themselves sexually assaulting and mutilating a child in a satanic ritual involving adrenochrome. SOURCE

False Flag Mass Shooting Allegations

Claimed the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, Charlottesville rally, and Christchurch mosque attacks were false-flag operations meant to promote gun control. SOURCE

Denial of Muslim Reps' Legitimacy

Argued that Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib were not official members of Congress because they didn’t swear in on the Bible. SOURCE

9/11 Trutherism

Suggested a plane never hit the Pentagon and implied the U.S. government was behind the attacks. SOURCE

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Body Double Claim

Claimed Justice Ginsburg had died earlier and was replaced by a body double. SOURCE

Seth Rich and Obama Conspiracy

Claimed MS-13 killed DNC staffer Seth Rich on Barack Obama’s orders and that Obama is secretly Muslim. SOURCE

Parkland and Sandy Hook "False Flags"

Suggested both mass shootings were staged to promote gun control. SOURCE

Pelosi-Hillary "School Shooting" Quote

Alleged Nancy Pelosi told Hillary Clinton, "We need another school shooting," with no supporting evidence. SOURCE

Violence Against Democrats

Suggested Pelosi should be executed for treason and "liked" a post calling for a bullet to her head. SOURCE

Harassment of Parkland Survivor

Harassed David Hogg, calling him "#littleHitler" and accusing him of being Soros-funded. SOURCE

2020 Election Claims

Appeared for her swearing-in on Jan. 3, 2021, wearing a black face mask with the words "Trump Won." One of many Trump supporters who contended the election was stolen. SOURCE

Hurricane Helene Response

Pushed the conspiracy theory that Washington used weather control technology to steer Helene towards Republican voters in order to tilt the presidential election toward Democrat Kamala Harris. SOURCE

Racist, Islamophobic, and Anti-LGBTQ Remarks

Racist Statements

Suggested affirmative action unfairly benefits Black women and called white males the "most mistreated group." SOURCE

Attacks on Obama and Identity Politics

Claimed Obama only won because of his skin color and that Democrats use identity politics to divide. SOURCE

Muslim Discrimination

Opposed Muslim lawmakers using the Quran for their oath and criticized Rep. Ilhan Omar’s headscarf. SOURCE

Anti-LGBTQ Advocacy

Opposed the Equality Act and pride flags at U.S. embassies, and misgendered Rep. Marie Newman’s transgender daughter. SOURCE

Holocaust Comparisons and COVID Misinformation

Holocaust Comparisons

Equated mask mandates and vaccine requirements to the persecution of Jews during the Holocaust. SOURCE

COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation

Compared vaccine outreach to Nazi "medical brown shirts" and spread unsubstantiated claims about side effects. SOURCE

Plan B Misrepresentation

Claimed Plan B kills a baby in the womb, despite it working to prevent ovulation. SOURCE

Other Notable Controversies

Accusation Against Rep. Eric Swalwell

Claimed, without evidence, that Swalwell had an affair with a Chinese spy. SOURCE

Alleged Affairs and Personal Scandals

Faced scrutiny over reports of extramarital affairs, which she has denied. SOURCE