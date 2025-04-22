Some of Marjorie Taylor Greene's most controversial statements, claims
ATLANTA - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, has become one of the most polarizing figures in American politics, frequently drawing national attention for her inflammatory rhetoric, conspiracy theories, and provocative social media posts.
Since taking office in 2021, Greene has made a series of controversial remarks and false claims—ranging from denying mass shootings and promoting debunked conspiracies to making offensive comments about race, religion, and gender identity.
Her most recent controversial statement was made within a few hours of Pope Francis' death on April 21. In a post on X, Greene wrote: "Today, there were major shifts in global leaderships. Evil is being defeated by the hand of God." Although Greene did not name the pope, many people assumed her post was about the popular pontiff.
RELATED: Marjorie Taylor Greene makes controversial X post following Pope Francis’ death
Conspiracy Theories and False Flag Claims
"Jewish Space Lasers" and California Wildfires
Claimed the 2018 Camp Fire was caused by a space laser controlled by Jewish elites and California’s governor to clear land for a high-speed rail project. SOURCE
"Frazzledrip" and Child Sacrifice Conspiracy
Endorsed a conspiracy alleging Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin filmed themselves sexually assaulting and mutilating a child in a satanic ritual involving adrenochrome. SOURCE
False Flag Mass Shooting Allegations
Claimed the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, Charlottesville rally, and Christchurch mosque attacks were false-flag operations meant to promote gun control. SOURCE
Denial of Muslim Reps' Legitimacy
Argued that Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib were not official members of Congress because they didn’t swear in on the Bible. SOURCE
9/11 Trutherism
Suggested a plane never hit the Pentagon and implied the U.S. government was behind the attacks. SOURCE
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Body Double Claim
Claimed Justice Ginsburg had died earlier and was replaced by a body double. SOURCE
Seth Rich and Obama Conspiracy
Claimed MS-13 killed DNC staffer Seth Rich on Barack Obama’s orders and that Obama is secretly Muslim. SOURCE
Parkland and Sandy Hook "False Flags"
Suggested both mass shootings were staged to promote gun control. SOURCE
Pelosi-Hillary "School Shooting" Quote
Alleged Nancy Pelosi told Hillary Clinton, "We need another school shooting," with no supporting evidence. SOURCE
Violence Against Democrats
Suggested Pelosi should be executed for treason and "liked" a post calling for a bullet to her head. SOURCE
Harassment of Parkland Survivor
Harassed David Hogg, calling him "#littleHitler" and accusing him of being Soros-funded. SOURCE
2020 Election Claims
Appeared for her swearing-in on Jan. 3, 2021, wearing a black face mask with the words "Trump Won." One of many Trump supporters who contended the election was stolen. SOURCE
Hurricane Helene Response
Pushed the conspiracy theory that Washington used weather control technology to steer Helene towards Republican voters in order to tilt the presidential election toward Democrat Kamala Harris. SOURCE
Racist, Islamophobic, and Anti-LGBTQ Remarks
Racist Statements
Suggested affirmative action unfairly benefits Black women and called white males the "most mistreated group." SOURCE
Attacks on Obama and Identity Politics
Claimed Obama only won because of his skin color and that Democrats use identity politics to divide. SOURCE
Muslim Discrimination
Opposed Muslim lawmakers using the Quran for their oath and criticized Rep. Ilhan Omar’s headscarf. SOURCE
Anti-LGBTQ Advocacy
Opposed the Equality Act and pride flags at U.S. embassies, and misgendered Rep. Marie Newman’s transgender daughter. SOURCE
Holocaust Comparisons and COVID Misinformation
Holocaust Comparisons
Equated mask mandates and vaccine requirements to the persecution of Jews during the Holocaust. SOURCE
COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation
Compared vaccine outreach to Nazi "medical brown shirts" and spread unsubstantiated claims about side effects. SOURCE
Plan B Misrepresentation
Claimed Plan B kills a baby in the womb, despite it working to prevent ovulation. SOURCE
Other Notable Controversies
Accusation Against Rep. Eric Swalwell
Claimed, without evidence, that Swalwell had an affair with a Chinese spy. SOURCE
Alleged Affairs and Personal Scandals
Faced scrutiny over reports of extramarital affairs, which she has denied. SOURCE