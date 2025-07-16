Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | July 18-20, 2025

article

Looking for something fun to do this weekend in and around metro Atlanta? From outdoor concerts and car shows to art exhibits, comedy, theater, and a costumed Monster Ball, there’s something happening in nearly every corner of the region. Whether you're after live music, family-friendly activities, foodie festivals, or just a night out, this list has you covered.

Special Events/Festivals

ATL Comic Convention

When: July 18–20

Where: Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta

Cost: From $65

Coke La Rock

When: 6:30 p.m. July 18

Where: The Atlanta Theater, Atlanta

What: Coke La Rock, hip-hop's first emcee/rapper, celebrates upcoming birthday of hip-hop with live interview, Q&A, and meet-and-greet.

Cost: $25

Monster Ball

When: July 19

Where: 351 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta (Little 5 Points)

What: A costumed night of chaos, music, and community featuring DJ NOVAK, MONGO, a costume contest, raffles, and Halloween vibes. Fundraiser for the 2025 Little 5 Points Halloween Festival.

Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

Foodie Events

Atlanta

Atlanta’s First Halal Food Festival

When: July 19

Where: Atlantic Station, Atlanta

What: Halal food vendors and trucks, live cultural performances, marketplace, community connections.

Cost: From $13

Crab Trap & Tap

When: 1–4 p.m. July 19

Where: Wild Heaven Brewing, West End, Atlanta

What: Maryland blue crabs and Low Country boil with live music and drinks

Cost: From $90

Courtesy of Wild Heaven Brewing

Hall County

Food Truck Fridays – Lake Lanier Olympic Park

When: 5–9 p.m. July 18

Where: Lake Lanier Olympic Park, Gainesville

What: Food trucks, beer & wine tents, live music from 6–8:30 p.m., retail vendors

Cost: Free entry

Forsyth County

Forsyth Main Street Presents Lunchtime Live

When: Lunchtime July 18

Where: Forsyth City Hall, Forsyth

What: Live music performances paired with local food vendors during lunch

Cost: Free

Live Music

Atlanta

Sanzu

When: 10 p.m. July 18

Where: Wish Lounge (Believe Music Hall), Atlanta

What: EDM/DJ set in an 18+ venue

Cost: From $13

Ty Myers (with Hannah McFarland)

When: July 18 (time varies)

Where: Tabernacle, Atlanta

What: Country/folk storytelling set

Cost: From about $174

Ocean Alley

When: July 18

Where: The Eastern, Atlanta

What: Psychedelic surf‑rock from Australia

Cost: From about $48

Yacht Rock Schooner & Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus

When: 7 p.m. July 18

Where: Variety Playhouse, Atlanta

What: Yacht Rock Schooner and Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus present the "Best Dam Queen Show Ever!"

Cost: From $36

Cherokee County

Electric Avenue

When: July 18

Where: MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock

What: Electric Avenue brings their high-energy 80s MTV Experience tribute show to Woodstock for one night only.

Cost: From $38.44

Shyanne

When: 6 p.m. July 19

Where: Etowah River Park, Canton (River Rock series)

What: Outdoor live summer concert

Cost: Free

Cobb County

The Hearsay

When: 6 p.m. July 18

Where: Avenue Live, East Cobb

What: Live band night at outdoor plaza

Cost: Free

Jukebox Giants: Motown & More

When: July 18-27

Where: The Strand, Marietta

What: Experience the top jukebox favorites of the '50s, '60s and '70s brought to life by Jukebox Giants.

Cost: From $40

The Rose

When: July 18

Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

What: Soft‑rock K‑pop group on Dawn To Dusk tour

Cost: From $74

Davis & The Love

When: July 18

Where: Dixie Tavern, Marietta

What: High-energy pop group Davis & The Love returns with an electrifying performance full of soul, passion, and crowd-moving original music. Ages 21+.

Cost: $10 cover; free table reservations available

Raheem DeVaughn with Eric Roberson & Tweet

When: 7 p.m. July 19

Where: Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, Mableton

What: Soul/R&B concert

Cost: From $74

Fayette County

Summer Vibes: Unity Fest

When: 4 to 10 p.m. July 20

Where: The Avenue Peachtree City

What: Live performances featuring reggae, rock, blues, jazz and more. Hosted by The Venus Kings.

Cost: Free

Forsyth County

Dock Rock Radio

When: 8 p.m. July 19

Where: City Green, Cumming

What: Rock tribute/band series

Cost: Free

Fulton County

Spafford

When: 7 p.m. July 19

Where: From The Earth Brewing Co., Roswell

What: Jam-band live set

Cost: From $35

Gwinnett County

Highbeams

When: 6 p.m. July 18

Where: Parsons Alley, Downtown Duluth

What: Live outdoor summer concert

Cost: Free

Natural Wonder – Stevie Wonder Tribute

When: July 19

Where: Snellville Town Green

What: Ffree outdoor concert featuring Stevie Wonder tribute band Natural Wonder (7–9 p.m.) with opener SAMER (6 p.m.), plus food trucks and onsite beer and wine sales.

Cost: Free; VIP tables for 8 available for $140

Platinum Band

When: 6 p.m. July 18

Where: Groovin’ on the Green, Loganville Town Green

What: Live tribute/cover band

Cost: Free

Towns County

A1A – Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show

When: 7 p.m. July 19 (doors open 6 p.m.)

Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds

Cost: From $35

Comedy

Atlanta

Stand‑up Comedy at Fernbank Museum (Mia Jackson & Jonathan Kite)

When: 7:30 p.m. July 18

Where: Fernbank Museum, Atlanta

What: Adults-only night of comics, music, cocktails and dinosaurs.

Cost: $29.95

Courtesy of Fernbank Museum

Dad’s Garage Improv – Zoo Savanna Nights

When: 6:30 & 7:30 p.m. July 18

Where: Zoo Atlanta

Cost: Zoo admission

Chris O’Connor Comedy

When: 7:30 p.m. July 18–20

Where: Helium, Buckhead

Cost: From $20

Laugh Atlanta Comedy Festival

When: 7 p.m. July 19

Where: Westside Cultural Arts Center, Atlanta

Cost: From $12.24

Gwinnett County

Benji Brown

When: July 18-20

Where: Atlanta Comedy Theater, Norcross

What: Comedian Benji Brown recently opened for Martin Lawrence. Known for raw humor, real stories and unapologetic wit.

Cost: From $33.95

Theater

DeKalb County

Charlotte’s Web

When: Opens July 19 (runs through July 27)

Where: Main Street Theatre, Tucker

What: Family-friendly adaptation of E.B. White’s classic novel

Cost: Free (must RSVP)

Men on Boats

When: July 18–20 (Fri & Sat 8 p.m.; Sun 3 p.m.)

Where: Onstage Atlanta Theatre Company, Scottdale

What: Comedic take on the 1869 Colorado River expedition

Cost: From $13

Cherokee County

Rock of Ages

When: July 18–20

Where: Woodstock Arts Theatre, Woodstock

What: High-energy jukebox musical featuring ’80s rock hits

Cost: From $21

Cobb County

Camelot

When: July 18–19

Where: Harmony Theatre, Marietta

What: Classic tale of King Arthur, Guinevere and Lancelot

Cost: From $16.88

Gwinnett County

A Year with Frog and Toad

When: July 18–20

Where: Lionheart Theatre, Norcross

What: Charming family musical based on beloved children’s characters

Cost: From $18

Venus in Fur

When: July 18–19

Where: Live Arts Theatre, Duluth

What: Intense two‑character play exploring power and performance

Cost: From $20

Rockdale County

Into the Woods

When: July 18–20

Where: New Depot Players, Conyers

What: Stephen Sondheim’s fairy‑tale mash-up musical

Cost: From $14.10

Art

Atlanta

Rolling Stone Presents: Amplified, the Immersive

When: Opens July 17

Where: Illuminarium Atlanta, Atlanta Beltline

What: Immersive experience featuring the sights and sounds that define rock history.

Cost: From $35

Friday Jazz at the High Museum

When: 6 p.m.–10 p.m. July 18

Where: High Museum of Art, Atlanta

What: Live jazz performances in the museum’s sculpture garden

Cost: Museum admission or membership

Summer Pleasures Group Exhibition

When: July 18–20

Where: Thomas Deans Fine Art, Midtown Atlanta

What: Annual group exhibition featuring vibrant, lighthearted artworks

Cost: Free

The Atlanta Pancakes & Booze Art Show – 10th Anniversary

When: 7 p.m. July 19

Where: Underground Atlanta

What: Atlanta’s longest-running underground art show with eclectic exhibits and drinks

Cost: From $9

DeKalb County

Studio Artists’ Collective Exhibition

When: Opens July 18

Where: Hyatt Cottage Gallery at Legacy Park, Decatur

What: Showcase of 2024–25 studio artists with open studios and light refreshments

Cost: Free

Sports

Braves vs. Yankees at Truist Park

When: July 18–20 (game times vary)

Where: Truist Park, Atlanta

Cost: Tickets from $20

Outdoor Events

Atlanta

Christmas in July 5K/10K/Half Marathon

When: July 19

Where: New Realm Brewing, Atlanta

What: Celebrate Christmas in July with a festive run on the Atlanta BeltLine. Includes custom bib, shirt, medal, and a free drink at the after-party hosted by New Realm. Supports Georgia Alliance for Breast Cancer.

Cost: From $45; race day registration available

Dade County

"Going…Going…Gone?" Nature Talk

When: 10 a.m.–11 a.m. July 18

Where: Cloudland Canyon State Park

Cost: $5 parking

Dawson County

Birds of Prey Program

When: 1–2 p.m. July 19

Where: Amicalola Falls State Park, Dawsonville

Cost: $5 parking

Hall County

Become A Campfire Chef -- Hot Dogs!

When: July 19

Where: Don Carter State Park, Gainesville

What: Learn how to make hot dogs over a campfire.

Cost: $5 plus $5 parking

Henry County

Smoke & Mirrors Truck & Car Show

When: July 19

Where: Sweet Auburn BBQ, 1828 Jonesboro Rd, McDonough

What: A free monthly car and truck show featuring all makes and models, with food, drinks, raffles, giveaways, and interactive fun for auto enthusiasts.

Cost: Free

Lincoln County

Nature’s Art Box: Found‑Art Flowers

When: 1:30–2:30 p.m. July 19

Where: Elijah Clark State Park

Cost: $5 + $5 parking

Stewart County

Plumleaf Azalea Fest

When: 10 a.m.–12 p.m. July 19

Where: Providence Canyon State Park, Lumpkin

Cost: $5 parking

COMING UP

Goo Goo Dolls

When: July 22

Where: Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

What: Goo Goo Dolls return to Atlanta with Dashboard Confessional.

Cost: From $82

Counting Crows

When: July 24

Where: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

What: Counting Crows bring The Complete Sweets! Tour with The Gaslight Anthem to metro Atlanta.

Cost: From $64

Brill Adium: Finding My Rhythm

When: 7 p.m. July 25

Where: ONE Contemporary Gallery

What: Opening reception for exhibit Finding My Rhythm features the work of Atlanta-based artist Brill Adium.

Cost: Free but must RSVP

Double Feature: The Art of Blaxploitation

When: 7 p.m. July 25

Where: African Diaspara Art Museum of Atlanta

What: Closing reception for exhibit

Cost: Free

If you would like to submit information for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.