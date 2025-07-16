Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | July 18-20, 2025
ATLANTA - Looking for something fun to do this weekend in and around metro Atlanta? From outdoor concerts and car shows to art exhibits, comedy, theater, and a costumed Monster Ball, there’s something happening in nearly every corner of the region. Whether you're after live music, family-friendly activities, foodie festivals, or just a night out, this list has you covered.
Special Events/Festivals
ATL Comic Convention
When: July 18–20
Where: Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta
Cost: From $65
Coke La Rock
When: 6:30 p.m. July 18
Where: The Atlanta Theater, Atlanta
What: Coke La Rock, hip-hop's first emcee/rapper, celebrates upcoming birthday of hip-hop with live interview, Q&A, and meet-and-greet.
Cost: $25
Monster Ball
When: July 19
Where: 351 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta (Little 5 Points)
What: A costumed night of chaos, music, and community featuring DJ NOVAK, MONGO, a costume contest, raffles, and Halloween vibes. Fundraiser for the 2025 Little 5 Points Halloween Festival.
Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at the door
Foodie Events
Atlanta
Atlanta’s First Halal Food Festival
When: July 19
Where: Atlantic Station, Atlanta
What: Halal food vendors and trucks, live cultural performances, marketplace, community connections.
Cost: From $13
Crab Trap & Tap
When: 1–4 p.m. July 19
Where: Wild Heaven Brewing, West End, Atlanta
What: Maryland blue crabs and Low Country boil with live music and drinks
Cost: From $90
Courtesy of Wild Heaven Brewing
Hall County
Food Truck Fridays – Lake Lanier Olympic Park
When: 5–9 p.m. July 18
Where: Lake Lanier Olympic Park, Gainesville
What: Food trucks, beer & wine tents, live music from 6–8:30 p.m., retail vendors
Cost: Free entry
Forsyth County
Forsyth Main Street Presents Lunchtime Live
When: Lunchtime July 18
Where: Forsyth City Hall, Forsyth
What: Live music performances paired with local food vendors during lunch
Cost: Free
Live Music
Atlanta
Sanzu
When: 10 p.m. July 18
Where: Wish Lounge (Believe Music Hall), Atlanta
What: EDM/DJ set in an 18+ venue
Cost: From $13
Ty Myers (with Hannah McFarland)
When: July 18 (time varies)
Where: Tabernacle, Atlanta
What: Country/folk storytelling set
Cost: From about $174
Ocean Alley
When: July 18
Where: The Eastern, Atlanta
What: Psychedelic surf‑rock from Australia
Cost: From about $48
Yacht Rock Schooner & Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus
When: 7 p.m. July 18
Where: Variety Playhouse, Atlanta
What: Yacht Rock Schooner and Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus present the "Best Dam Queen Show Ever!"
Cost: From $36
Cherokee County
Electric Avenue
When: July 18
Where: MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock
What: Electric Avenue brings their high-energy 80s MTV Experience tribute show to Woodstock for one night only.
Cost: From $38.44
Shyanne
When: 6 p.m. July 19
Where: Etowah River Park, Canton (River Rock series)
What: Outdoor live summer concert
Cost: Free
Cobb County
The Hearsay
When: 6 p.m. July 18
Where: Avenue Live, East Cobb
What: Live band night at outdoor plaza
Cost: Free
Jukebox Giants: Motown & More
When: July 18-27
Where: The Strand, Marietta
What: Experience the top jukebox favorites of the '50s, '60s and '70s brought to life by Jukebox Giants.
Cost: From $40
The Rose
When: July 18
Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
What: Soft‑rock K‑pop group on Dawn To Dusk tour
Cost: From $74
Davis & The Love
When: July 18
Where: Dixie Tavern, Marietta
What: High-energy pop group Davis & The Love returns with an electrifying performance full of soul, passion, and crowd-moving original music. Ages 21+.
Cost: $10 cover; free table reservations available
Raheem DeVaughn with Eric Roberson & Tweet
When: 7 p.m. July 19
Where: Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, Mableton
What: Soul/R&B concert
Cost: From $74
Fayette County
Summer Vibes: Unity Fest
When: 4 to 10 p.m. July 20
Where: The Avenue Peachtree City
What: Live performances featuring reggae, rock, blues, jazz and more. Hosted by The Venus Kings.
Cost: Free
Forsyth County
Dock Rock Radio
When: 8 p.m. July 19
Where: City Green, Cumming
What: Rock tribute/band series
Cost: Free
Fulton County
Spafford
When: 7 p.m. July 19
Where: From The Earth Brewing Co., Roswell
What: Jam-band live set
Cost: From $35
Gwinnett County
Highbeams
When: 6 p.m. July 18
Where: Parsons Alley, Downtown Duluth
What: Live outdoor summer concert
Cost: Free
Natural Wonder – Stevie Wonder Tribute
When: July 19
Where: Snellville Town Green
What: Ffree outdoor concert featuring Stevie Wonder tribute band Natural Wonder (7–9 p.m.) with opener SAMER (6 p.m.), plus food trucks and onsite beer and wine sales.
Cost: Free; VIP tables for 8 available for $140
Platinum Band
When: 6 p.m. July 18
Where: Groovin’ on the Green, Loganville Town Green
What: Live tribute/cover band
Cost: Free
Towns County
A1A – Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show
When: 7 p.m. July 19 (doors open 6 p.m.)
Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds
Cost: From $35
Comedy
Atlanta
Stand‑up Comedy at Fernbank Museum (Mia Jackson & Jonathan Kite)
When: 7:30 p.m. July 18
Where: Fernbank Museum, Atlanta
What: Adults-only night of comics, music, cocktails and dinosaurs.
Cost: $29.95
Courtesy of Fernbank Museum
Dad’s Garage Improv – Zoo Savanna Nights
When: 6:30 & 7:30 p.m. July 18
Where: Zoo Atlanta
Cost: Zoo admission
Chris O’Connor Comedy
When: 7:30 p.m. July 18–20
Where: Helium, Buckhead
Cost: From $20
Laugh Atlanta Comedy Festival
When: 7 p.m. July 19
Where: Westside Cultural Arts Center, Atlanta
Cost: From $12.24
Gwinnett County
Benji Brown
When: July 18-20
Where: Atlanta Comedy Theater, Norcross
What: Comedian Benji Brown recently opened for Martin Lawrence. Known for raw humor, real stories and unapologetic wit.
Cost: From $33.95
Theater
DeKalb County
Charlotte’s Web
When: Opens July 19 (runs through July 27)
Where: Main Street Theatre, Tucker
What: Family-friendly adaptation of E.B. White’s classic novel
Cost: Free (must RSVP)
Men on Boats
When: July 18–20 (Fri & Sat 8 p.m.; Sun 3 p.m.)
Where: Onstage Atlanta Theatre Company, Scottdale
What: Comedic take on the 1869 Colorado River expedition
Cost: From $13
Cherokee County
Rock of Ages
When: July 18–20
Where: Woodstock Arts Theatre, Woodstock
What: High-energy jukebox musical featuring ’80s rock hits
Cost: From $21
Cobb County
Camelot
When: July 18–19
Where: Harmony Theatre, Marietta
What: Classic tale of King Arthur, Guinevere and Lancelot
Cost: From $16.88
Gwinnett County
A Year with Frog and Toad
When: July 18–20
Where: Lionheart Theatre, Norcross
What: Charming family musical based on beloved children’s characters
Cost: From $18
Venus in Fur
When: July 18–19
Where: Live Arts Theatre, Duluth
What: Intense two‑character play exploring power and performance
Cost: From $20
Rockdale County
Into the Woods
When: July 18–20
Where: New Depot Players, Conyers
What: Stephen Sondheim’s fairy‑tale mash-up musical
Cost: From $14.10
Art
Atlanta
Rolling Stone Presents: Amplified, the Immersive
When: Opens July 17
Where: Illuminarium Atlanta, Atlanta Beltline
What: Immersive experience featuring the sights and sounds that define rock history.
Cost: From $35
Friday Jazz at the High Museum
When: 6 p.m.–10 p.m. July 18
Where: High Museum of Art, Atlanta
What: Live jazz performances in the museum’s sculpture garden
Cost: Museum admission or membership
Summer Pleasures Group Exhibition
When: July 18–20
Where: Thomas Deans Fine Art, Midtown Atlanta
What: Annual group exhibition featuring vibrant, lighthearted artworks
Cost: Free
The Atlanta Pancakes & Booze Art Show – 10th Anniversary
When: 7 p.m. July 19
Where: Underground Atlanta
What: Atlanta’s longest-running underground art show with eclectic exhibits and drinks
Cost: From $9
DeKalb County
Studio Artists’ Collective Exhibition
When: Opens July 18
Where: Hyatt Cottage Gallery at Legacy Park, Decatur
What: Showcase of 2024–25 studio artists with open studios and light refreshments
Cost: Free
Sports
Braves vs. Yankees at Truist Park
When: July 18–20 (game times vary)
Where: Truist Park, Atlanta
Cost: Tickets from $20
Outdoor Events
Atlanta
Christmas in July 5K/10K/Half Marathon
When: July 19
Where: New Realm Brewing, Atlanta
What: Celebrate Christmas in July with a festive run on the Atlanta BeltLine. Includes custom bib, shirt, medal, and a free drink at the after-party hosted by New Realm. Supports Georgia Alliance for Breast Cancer.
Cost: From $45; race day registration available
Dade County
"Going…Going…Gone?" Nature Talk
When: 10 a.m.–11 a.m. July 18
Where: Cloudland Canyon State Park
Cost: $5 parking
Dawson County
Birds of Prey Program
When: 1–2 p.m. July 19
Where: Amicalola Falls State Park, Dawsonville
Cost: $5 parking
Hall County
Become A Campfire Chef -- Hot Dogs!
When: July 19
Where: Don Carter State Park, Gainesville
What: Learn how to make hot dogs over a campfire.
Cost: $5 plus $5 parking
Henry County
Smoke & Mirrors Truck & Car Show
When: July 19
Where: Sweet Auburn BBQ, 1828 Jonesboro Rd, McDonough
What: A free monthly car and truck show featuring all makes and models, with food, drinks, raffles, giveaways, and interactive fun for auto enthusiasts.
Cost: Free
Lincoln County
Nature’s Art Box: Found‑Art Flowers
When: 1:30–2:30 p.m. July 19
Where: Elijah Clark State Park
Cost: $5 + $5 parking
Stewart County
Plumleaf Azalea Fest
When: 10 a.m.–12 p.m. July 19
Where: Providence Canyon State Park, Lumpkin
Cost: $5 parking
COMING UP
Goo Goo Dolls
When: July 22
Where: Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
What: Goo Goo Dolls return to Atlanta with Dashboard Confessional.
Cost: From $82
Counting Crows
When: July 24
Where: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
What: Counting Crows bring The Complete Sweets! Tour with The Gaslight Anthem to metro Atlanta.
Cost: From $64
Brill Adium: Finding My Rhythm
When: 7 p.m. July 25
Where: ONE Contemporary Gallery
What: Opening reception for exhibit Finding My Rhythm features the work of Atlanta-based artist Brill Adium.
Cost: Free but must RSVP
Double Feature: The Art of Blaxploitation
When: 7 p.m. July 25
Where: African Diaspara Art Museum of Atlanta
What: Closing reception for exhibit
Cost: Free
If you would like to submit information for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.