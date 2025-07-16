First look inside this week’s Marburger Atlanta Antique & Design Show

The Brief The Marburger Atlanta Antique & Design Show is taking over downtown's Southern Exchange Ballrooms through Saturday, July 19. The show features more than 100 of the nation's top dealers, filling the venue with antiques from around the world. The show is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and general admission is complimentary.



What do you get when you take more than a hundred of the country’s top-of-the-line antique dealers and put them all under one roof?

Easy: you get an incredible week of shopping in Atlanta!

The world-famous Marburger Farm Antique Show is back in Atlanta, taking over 35,000 square feet of Southern Exchange Ballrooms through Saturday, July 19 with the Marburger Atlanta Antique & Design Show. Owned and operated by Dallas-based Brook Partners, there have been dozens of Marburger Farm Antique Shows in Texas since the late 1990s, drawing some of the biggest names in design and entertainment. Last year, Atlanta became the first location outside of Texas to host a Marburger show, and it was a major hit with both vendors and shoppers.

"Atlanta’s such a friendly city, and it’s full of a ton of design minds in and of itself," said Marburger’s Mallory Culbert during Good Day's visit last year. "[For] designers on the Eastern Seaboard and in the South and the Southeast, we’re really excited to have a more accessible, easy-to-reach location."

This week’s Summer Show opened with a VIP Shopping Experience yesterday evening; now, the show opens from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday, and is free and open to the public.

Southern Exchange Ballrooms is located at 200 Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta, and visitors to the show will use the entrance on Carnegie Way at Ellis Street. For more information about the Marburger Atlanta Antique & Design Show, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a first look inside!