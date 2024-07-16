Marburger Farm Antique Show hosts 1st-ever Atlanta event

Georgia is already a great state for antique shopping — but thanks to one of the biggest names in the industry, it’s about to get even better.

The world-famous Marburger Farm Antique Show is hosting its first-ever event outside of Round Top, Texas this week in Downtown Atlanta, filling the Southern Exchange Ballrooms with 60 dealers from July 17 through 20.

If you follow the world of antiques dealing, there’s a good chance you’re already familiar with the Marburger name; owned and operated by Dallas-based Brook Partners, there have been dozens of Marburger Farm Antique Shows in Texas since the late 1990s, drawing some of the biggest names in design and entertainment.

Aside from being the first Marburger show not held in Texas, this week’s event is also the first time doors will open early for a VIP Shopping Experience. Tonight, patrons can pay $200 for tickets to get in early from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., scoping out the selection and getting the first pick of the treasures inside.

That said, entry to the rest of the show is free and open to the public; The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, and you can click here to reserve complementary tickets. Southern Exchange is located at 155 Carnegie Way Northwest in Downtown Atlanta, and shoppers are asked to use the entrance on Carnegie Way at Ellis Street.

As soon as we heard about the Atlanta show, we knew we needed to be the first inside to check out the antiques inside — click the video player in this article to check out our exclusive morning getting a first look!