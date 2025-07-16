First Black Atlanta fire chief dies: 'Remembering a trailblazer'

The Brief William Hamer was appointed Chief of the Atlanta Fire Department in 1985, becoming the first African American to hold that position. More than 2 decades earlier, Hamer was part of a group of 16 who became the first Black firefighters in the city. Services for Chief Hamer are planned for Saturday, July 19, at 11 am at Hoosier United Methodist Church.



The first African American fire chief for the city of Atlanta, William Hamer, has died.

Hamer is remembered as a trailblazer.

The backstory:

It was 1963 when Hamer and 15 other men became the first Black firefighters in Atlanta. It was the height of the civil rights movement, and they met resistance from the public and their peers.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

"There was still segregation in the department that they were fighting against everything from coworkers not really wanting to be in the station with you, not willing to help you learn anything," said Chief Smith.

Hamer and the others stood their ground and fought for equality. In 1975, Hamer filed a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta for discriminatory practices and lack of promotions. He won.

"That lawsuit had an impact on the city of atlanta as well, because the whole hiring premise of the city of Atlanta had to change as a result of that lawsuit," said Chief Smith.

In 1985, William Hamer became Atlanta's first African American fire chief.

What they're saying:

"We all stand on the shoulders of his actions. If it were not for him, there would be no me standing here talking to you. The legacy of Chief Hamer lives on and the legacy and the efforts of the original 16 still live on," said Chief Smith.

Mayor Andre Dickens released a statement saying in part:

"Most of us will never know the pressures of being the 'first.' What we do know though is that this city will never stop celebrating the legacy of fortitude, faith and fearlessness that Chief Hamer and his trailblazing compatriots have left with us".

What's next:

Services for Chief Hamer are planned for Saturday, July 19, at 11 am at Hoosier United Methodist Church.