2 shot at Gwinnett County hotel; no arrests made, police say

Police are investigating a shooting in Gwinnett County that prompted a heavy law enforcement response at multiple hotels early Thursday morning.

What we know:

Officers were called to the area of Venture Parkway near Pleasant Hill Road, just off Interstate 85, where police were seen at least three hotels, including the Quality Inn and Sonesta Select Atlanta Duluth.

A rideshare driver told reporters police have been at the scene for several hours. A witness also reported hearing gunshots and seeing someone stumble into the lobby of the Sonesta Select. As of early Thursday, police had not released additional details about the shooting or any possible suspects.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., Gwinnett County police released a statement saying that when officers responded to a person shot call at the Sonesta Select location, they found two "individuals" with non-life-threatening injuries. Those individuals were transported to an area hospital.

Detectives and crime scene investigators also responded to the scene to interview witnesses and collect evidence.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

This is a breaking news story and information above could change. Check back for updates.