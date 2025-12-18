New rules after North Atlanta High School student stabbed with scissors

The Brief Special needs student was stabbed with scissors during a fight at North Atlanta High School Student accused in the attack faces criminal charges and school discipline School announces immediate safety changes, including banning personal scissors



North Atlanta High School is implementing several new safety measures just days after a special needs student was stabbed during a fight on campus, according to school officials.

What we know:

Atlanta Public Schools leaders say the student was struck multiple times with a pair of scissors. The alleged attacker is facing both criminal charges and disciplinary action. In response, the school announced immediate changes aimed at preventing similar incidents.

Effective immediately, students are no longer allowed to bring personal scissors to school. Instead, scissors will be provided by teachers for classroom use and collected at the end of class. School officials say the move is designed to limit access to potentially dangerous objects.

In addition, all staff members will undergo professional development training focused on understanding the underlying causes of student behavior, preventing conflict, and safely de-escalating challenging situations. The school also plans to establish a Student Safety Council to create a structured forum for students, staff and parents to collaborate on safety concerns.

Finally, administrators say students who are not participating in an organized after-school activity will be required to leave the building promptly following dismissal.

School leaders say the changes are intended to strengthen campus safety while addressing student behavior proactively. More information about the school can be found on the North Atlanta High School website.