Student stabbed in eye at North Atlanta High School

A student was stabbed at North Atlanta High School Friday morning, according to Atlanta Public Schools officials. A video obtained by FOX 5 appears to show the student getting stabbed in the eye with a pair of scissors. APS said charges are pending in the incident but did not specify what those charges were or who faced them.



Atlanta Public Schools confirms a student was stabbed Friday morning at North Atlanta High School.

What we know:

The school district said the "isolated incident" only involved two students and happened outside the cafeteria.

FOX 5 has obtained video of the incident. It appears the student was stabbed multiple times in an eye during a fight with a pair of scissors. APS confirmed the student's injuries came from scissors but didn't say where the student was stabbed.

Editor's Note: FOX 5 is not showing the video because of its sensitive nature.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Student stabbed at North Atlanta High School (FOX 5)

Following the fight, school officials treated the injured student and secured the area where the fight happened.

The school was placed on lockdown for a short period, but classes have returned to normal, according to the school district.

According to APS, the student involved in the incident was detained. Atlanta Police said the school district's police force is handling the investigation.

Dig deeper:

FOX 5's Dedira Dukes spoke with a parent outside the school who said one of her children was stabbed at the school last year.

What we don't know:

Officials said charges are pending but didn't release what the exact charges are.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.