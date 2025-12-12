Child, woman dead in DeKalb murder-suicide; man seriously injured, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide that left a child and a woman dead and a man seriously injured overnight.
What we know:
Officers responded around 1:15 a.m. Friday to reports of a shooting on Chatfield Drive. When they arrived, they found a girl believed to be older than 10 and a woman, both dead from gunshot wounds. A man was also found injured.
The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.
After investigating, detectives believe the woman shot the man during an argument, then shot and killed the girl before turning the gun on herself.
What we don't know:
Police said the relationships between the three have not yet been determined.
The Source: Information in this article came from an email written by DeKalb County Police Department.