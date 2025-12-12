Child, woman dead in DeKalb murder-suicide; man seriously injured, police say

The Brief DeKalb police say a woman killed a child and shot a man before taking her own life. Officers found the victims at an apartment complex on Chatfield Drive early Friday morning. The man survived and is hospitalized with serious injuries; relationships among the three remain unknown.



The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide that left a child and a woman dead and a man seriously injured overnight.

What we know:

Officers responded around 1:15 a.m. Friday to reports of a shooting on Chatfield Drive. When they arrived, they found a girl believed to be older than 10 and a woman, both dead from gunshot wounds. A man was also found injured.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

After investigating, detectives believe the woman shot the man during an argument, then shot and killed the girl before turning the gun on herself.

What we don't know:

Police said the relationships between the three have not yet been determined.