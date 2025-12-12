Atlanta homeowner arrested after shooting alleged porch pirates

The Brief An Atlanta homeowner, Rakim Bradford, is charged after allegedly shooting two teens he believed stole a package. Bradford fled the scene but later turned himself in with the gun; both teens are expected to survive. Police found one shell casing at the scene.



An Atlanta homeowner accused of shooting two teens he believed stole a package has been arrested, according to court documents obtained by FOX 5.

What we know:

Rakim Bradford, 34, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Rakim Bradford

Police say Bradford shot two teens after they allegedly stole a package from his porch. Both teens are expected to survive.

The backstory:

According to a co-worker who said Bradford called him after the shooting, Bradford was inside his home on Celeste Lane cleaning his gun when he received a notification that a package had arrived. When he went to retrieve it, he opened the door and saw three males that he thought were stealing the package. The witness told police Bradford later called him and said his gun went off and he believed he hit one of the teens in the back.

Bradford then ran from the scene, according to an arrest warrant, but later turned himself in to police — bringing the gun with him.

Investigators recovered one shell casing at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether the teens involved will face any charges.