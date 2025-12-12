Georgia high school football coach accused of assaulting players, GBI says

article

The Brief GBI says Greene County High School football coach Darius Robinson assaulted multiple players. Robinson is accused of choking and hitting team members between September and November. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and simple battery.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a North Georgia high school football coach after investigators say he assaulted multiple players on his team.

What we know:

Agents said Darius Terrell Robinson, 34, of Union Point, is accused of choking and hitting several young men who played for him at Greene County High School. The Greensboro Police Department requested GBI assistance on Dec. 9.

According to the GBI, the alleged assaults happened between September and November.

Greene County schools said Robinson was placed on leave after officials learned of the allegations.

What they're saying:

"The safety and well-being of our students remain our first and highest priority. Upon receiving the allegation of misconduct, the administrative team at GCHS took immediate action to investigate and address the concerns in conjunction with district office staff," said Dr. Aaryn Schmuhl, Greene County Schools Superintendent. "We will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement and appreciate their swift response to our request for their support. As this remains an active investigation, the Greene County School System will not be providing further comment at this time."

What's next:

After taking over the investigation, the GBI booked Robinson into the Greene County Jail. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of simple battery.