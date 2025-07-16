Child from Cumming drowns in North Georgia Lake

article

The Brief A 5-year-old boy died after drowning in a lake in far North Georgia. The boy had wandered off and gotten in the lake. His family reported him missing before finding him, police said. The family was visiting the area from Cumming.



A 5-year-old boy from Cumming has died after drowning in a lake in far North Georgia.

What we know:

The Towns County Sheriff's Office said they responded to calls of a missing boy on Tuesday at a rental house on Stonecrest Circle.

When deputies arrived, a family member had just pulled the boy out of the lake. He had been missing for about 10 minutes and had wandered into the lake, police said.

Police and firefighters attempted CPR, officials said, and the boy was taken to a hospital. He died later Tuesday afternoon.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the child or the family involved.