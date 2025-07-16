2 Stone Mountain children hurt after 7-year-old fires stolen gun

article

Two children were injured when a 7-year-old accidentally discharged a gun, according to police.

What we know:

Officers said they responded to a home in the 700 block of Carillon Lane around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found the 7-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg. They also found a 3-year-old with a graze wound.

Both children were taken to Arthur M. Blank Medical Center and are expected to be okay, according to police.

Detectives investigated the shooting and said the 7-year-old found the gun in an adult's backpack. He pulled the gun out of the bag, and it went off while in his hand.

The gun the child found was reported stolen and used in a DeKalb County armed robbery, according to police.

The owner of the gun is charged with two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree and one count of theft by receiving a stolen firearm.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any names of the people involved in the shooting.