Back-to-School Drives & Giveaways in metro Atlanta | 2025-2026

article

Students will be heading back to school in metro Atlanta and North Georgia before you know it and it is time to start gathering school supplies for the school year. Luckily, there are multiple giveaways in metro Atlanta for those families who need a little help.

Back-to-School Drives & Giveaways

New Creation Christian Fellowship Supply Giveaway

– What: Free school supplies

– When: July 18, 6–8 p.m.

– Where: 828 S. Stone Mountain Lithonia Road, Stone Mountain

– Requirements: Must have a ticket

Unashamed Back-to-School Bash

– What: Games, food, music, school supplies and more

– When: July 19, 12–3 p.m.

– Where: Excel Church, 151 Flat Shoals Road, Conyers

– Requirements: Must have ticket

Overcomers Christian Fellowship Back-to-School Bash

– What: School supply giveaway, games, and more.

– When: July 20, 12:30–3 p.m.

– Where: 7373 Covington Hwy, Lithonia

– Requirements: Must have ticket

Asia Realty Back-to-School Bash

– What: School supply giveaway

– When: 12 to 3 p.m. July 26

– Where: Asia Realty, 1657 Phoenix Blvd, College Park

– Requirements: Must have ticket

Rockdale County Back-to-School Bash

– What: Giveaways, fun activities

– When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 26

– Where: Wheeler Park Lawn, 1400 Parker Road, Conyers

– Requirements: Child must be present

In The Layne Back-2-School Giveaway

– What: School supply giveaway, bounce houses, water games and food.

– When: 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 9

– Where: Grace Church, 675 Holt Road NE, Marietta

– Requirements: Must have ticket

Back-to-School Giveaway

– What:Win awesome prizes, enjoy delicious food and connect with other students. Barbers will provide free haircuts.

– When: 1 to 4 p.m. July 26

– Where: Chit Chat Restaurant & Lounge, Ember Drive, Decatur

– Requirements: Must have a ticket

Back-to-School Giveaway

– What: Free bookbags, school supplies and more

– When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 26

– Where: Total Victory Worship Center, 1320 Rock Cut Road, Forest Park

– Requirements: Must have a ticket

Back-to-School Giveaway

– What: Essential school supplies, light refreshments.

– When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 26

– Where: Cascade United Methodist Church SW Atlanta, 3144 Cascade Road, Atlanta

– Requirements: Must have a ticket

Back-to-School Giveaway

– What: Essential school supplies, light refreshments.

– When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 26

– Where: Cascade United Methodist Church Midtown Atlanta, 459 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta

– Requirements: Must have a ticket

School Rocks Backpack Giveaway

– What: Backpack giveaway

– When: 1 p.m. July 27

– Where: Wireless Zone, participating stores

– Requirements: Limit of 1 per child

Macy’s Back-to-School Fashion Show & Expo

– What: Live fashion show, live DJ, giveaways for first 50 guests, ice cream truck, mall-wide vendor expo and more

– When: 12 to 5 p.m. July 27

– Where: North Point Mall, Alpharetta

Backpack Giveaway & Pop-up Shop

– What: Backpack giveaway and pop-up shop with great wings and great drinks.

– When: 12 to 5 p.m. Aug. 2

– Where: J.R. Crickets, 4550 Jonesboro Road, Union City

– Requirements: Free for attendees

Atlanta Public Schools Back-to-School Festival

– What: School supplies and other back-to-school resources

– When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 2

– Where: Lakewood Stadium (for APS families)

– Requirements: Must register for event

Back 2 Skool Drive (Children Soar Inc.)

– What: Free haircuts, bounce house, food, school supplies, giveaways, games

– When: 12 to 4 p.m. Aug. 2

– Where: Liberty International Church Door of Hope, 1362 Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta

– Requirements: Must have ticket

United Church Back-to-School Bash

– What: Free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, games, basic health screenings

– When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 2

– Where: United Church, 1775 Water Place, Atlanta

– Requirements: RSVP required

Powder Springs Community Fair

– What: Free school supplies, fun activities

– When: 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 3

– Where: Quality Solutions Global, 4033 Louise St., Powder Springs

– Requirements: Must have ticket

Back-to-the-Books School Supply Giveaway

– What: School supplies, music, games, face painting, vendors, guest speakers and more.

– When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 9

– Where: Eastside Boxing Gym, 3630 Hewitt Court SW, Snellville

– Requirements: Must have a ticket

End of Summer Bash: Back-to-School Finale

– What: Free school supplies

– When: 12 to 5 p.m. Aug. 16

– Where: Mozley Park, 1565 Martin Luther King Drive, Atlanta

– Requirements: Must have ticket

Cobb County Backpacks & Badges Drive

– What: Supply drive for National Night Out backpacks. Need new backpacks and schools supplies.

– When: Through Aug. 1

– Where: Drop-offs at Cobb County PD or Austell Market Suites on Austell Powder Springs Road

🏥 Health & Resource Fairs

Fulton County Board of Health's Health & Resource Fairs

All events run 9 a.m.–3 p.m. and include immunizations, screenings, and educational resources:

– June 21: Neighborhood Union Health Center, Atlanta

– July 19: North Fulton Regional Health Center, Alpharetta

– Aug. 23: Adamsville Regional Health Center, Atlanta

If you would like to submit information to be added to this list, send an email with the details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.