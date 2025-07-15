Georgia health departments extend hours for back-to-school immunizations

The Brief DeKalb County Board of Health is extending clinic hours at four centers for immunizations and screenings, with services available until 7:30 p.m. on select Tuesdays. Georgia Department of Public Health mandates immunization requirements for students entering pre-K through 12th grade, including specific vaccines for 7th and 11th graders. Health departments across Georgia, including Fulton, Cobb & Douglas, and District 2, are preparing for the back-to-school rush with extended hours and appointment options for school-entry immunizations.



With the first day of school approaching for districts across Georgia, local health departments are expanding clinic hours to help families catch up on required immunizations and screenings.

What we know:

In DeKalb County, the Board of Health will rotate extended hours across four of its public health centers, offering services until 7:30 p.m. on select Tuesdays. Walk-in services include immunizations, vision, hearing, dental and nutrition screenings, as well as the issuance of birth certificates through the county’s Vital Records office.

The extended hours schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, July 15 – North DeKalb Health Center, 3807 Clairmont Rd. NE, Chamblee

Tuesday, July 22 – Clifton Springs Health Center, 3110 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur

Tuesday, July 29 – T.O. Vinson Health Center, 440 Winn Way, Decatur

Tuesday, August 5 – East DeKalb Health Center, 2277 S. Stone Mountain–Lithonia Rd., Lithonia

What you can do:

Parents are encouraged to arrive early and be prepared for longer wait times. They should bring each child, their immunization record, and an insurance card. Accepted insurance includes Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, and the State Health Benefit Plan (Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthcare). Cash, credit or debit cards, or checks from Georgia banks are accepted for payment.

For more information, visit dekalbpublichealth.com or call 404-294-3700.

Big picture view:

Other health departments across Georgia are also preparing for the back-to-school rush:

Fulton County Board of Health is offering immunizations during regular hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are accepted as staff availability allows. More information is available at fultoncountyboh.com.

Cobb & Douglas Public Health is accepting appointments for school-entry immunizations at its clinics in Marietta and Douglasville. Standard hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with some extended availability by request. Visit cobbanddouglaspublichealth.com for details.

District 2 Public Health, which includes counties such as Hall, Lumpkin, and Stephens, is hosting extended-hours vaccine events throughout July and August. Families should check their local county health department websites for location-specific schedules. Visit phdistrict2.org for updates.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reminds parents that children entering school must meet state immunization requirements. These include Form 3231 for general entry and additional Tdap and meningococcal vaccines for seventh-graders and new high school students. Eleventh-graders must also receive a meningococcal booster. Complete guidelines are posted at dph.georgia.gov/schoolvaccines.

For many clinics, appointments are recommended. Parents should confirm availability and requirements ahead of time by calling their local health department or visiting their websites.

Georgia health officials outline required immunizations

The backstory:

As students prepare to return to classrooms across Georgia, public health officials are reminding parents of the immunization requirements all children must meet to attend school.

The Georgia Department of Public Health mandates that students entering pre-K through 12th grade have a completed Georgia Certificate of Immunization, Form 3231, on file. The form must be filled out by a licensed medical provider and submitted to the child’s school prior to the start of the academic year.

"All students entering school for the first time, transferring from out of state, or moving into the next required vaccine grade level must have up-to-date immunizations," the department said in a statement.

General Requirements

Students in kindergarten through 12th grade must be vaccinated against:

Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DTaP or Tdap)

Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B

Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR)

Varicella (chickenpox)

Polio

Children in childcare or pre-K programs are also required to have Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) and pneumococcal vaccines, though these are not required after age 5.

Grade-Specific Boosters

7th Grade : All students entering seventh grade must have received one dose of Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis) and one dose of the meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MenACWY).

11th Grade: Students must receive a booster dose of MenACWY if their first dose was administered before their 16th birthday.

These requirements also apply to new students in grades 8 through 12 who are enrolling in a Georgia school for the first time.

Exemptions and Additional Vaccines

Medical exemptions must be documented on Form 3231 and updated annually. Parents seeking a religious exemption must file Form 2208 with their child’s school.

While not required, the Georgia Department of Public Health strongly recommends that students receive the HPV vaccine beginning at age 11 or 12, as well as an annual influenza shot to protect against seasonal flu outbreaks.

Documentation and Deadlines

Immunization certificates remain valid until the next required dose is due. Families are encouraged to schedule appointments early, as clinics typically experience long wait times leading up to the first day of school.

More information about vaccine schedules and requirements can be found at the state health department’s website: dph.georgia.gov/schoolvaccines.