Back-to-School 2025-2026: When does school start in metro Atlanta?
article
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - It seems like summer just begun, but it is almost time to head back to school for the 2025-2026 school year. Several school districts will start back at the end of July. The remainder will wait until Aug. 1 or the first full week in August.
RELATED STORIES
- Back-to-School Drives & Giveaways in metro Atlanta | 2025-2026
- Georgia health departments extend hours for back-to-school immunizations
- Atlanta Public Schools welcomes new teachers ahead of start of 2025-26 school year
- Marietta City Schools purchasing vape detection devices
Here's a complete list of back-to-school dates for the school districts in the metro Atlanta and North Georgia area:
July 25
July 31
- Lamar County School District
- Decatur City Schools
- Douglas County School System
- Henry County Schools
- Jackson County Schools
- Griffin‑Spalding County Schools
August 1
- Banks County Schools
- Barrow County Schools
- Butts County Schools
- Cherokee County School District
- Coweta County Schools
- Dawson County School System
- Floyd County Schools
- Jefferson City School System
- Morgan County School District
- Marietta City Schools
- Paulding County School District
- Pickens County Schools
- Walton County Schools
- Bremen City Schools
- Buford City Schools
- Oglethorpe County Schools
- Lumpkin County Schools
- Gilmer County Schools
- White County Schools
- Troup County Schools
- Rome City Schools
- Putnam County School District
- Franklin County School System
- Carroll County Schools
August 2
August 4
- Newton County Schools
- Rockdale County Public Schools
- Atlanta Public Schools
- Clayton County Public Schools
- Cobb County School District
- DeKalb County School District
- Rabun County School District
- Heard County Schools
- Fulton County Schools
- Fayette County Public Schools
- Gwinnett County Public Schools
August 5
- Forsyth County Schools
- Social Circle City Schools
- Whitfield County Schools
- Haralson County School System
- Gainesville City School System
- Calhoun City School System
August 6
- Bartow County Schools
- Clarke County School District
- Pike County Schools
- Union County School System
- Meriwether County School District
- Cartersville City Schools
- Oconee County Schools
- Jasper County School District
- Madison County Schools
- Fannin County Schools