Illuminarium Atlanta reopens with rock music celebration

When it comes to rock music, two words have dominated the scene for decades: Rolling Stone.

Now, the iconic magazine is teaming up with immersive experience venue Illuminarium, transporting guests both center stage and behind-the-scenes of some of rock’s biggest culture-shaping moments.

Illuminarium Atlanta is reopening this Thursday with "Rolling Stone Presents: Amplified, the Immersive Rock Experience," which fills the 30,000-square-foot space along the Atlanta Beltline with the sights and sounds that define rock music history. The 50-minute show is narrated by award-winning actor and musician Kevin Bacon.

CEO Alan Greenberg says it’s a new beginning for Illuminarium, which first opened in the summer of 2021 with "Wild: Safari Experience."

"Illuminarium is a place that can take you any place," said Greenberg at the time, touting the experience’s $15 million worth of technology which aimed to surround visitors with video projection, sound, scent, and even floor vibrations.

"Rolling Stone Presents: Amplified, the Immersive Rock Experience" includes never-before-seen and iconic photographs and video footage, alongside legendary covers from the Rolling Stone collection; featured artists include Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, and Nirvana. The show was created for Illuminarium by Atlanta’s Brand New World Studios under the direction of executive producer and former Turner Entertainment Networks president Brad Siegel, and has already attracted big crowds in cities including Las Vegas, New York, and Houston.

Illuminarium Atlanta is located at 550 Somerset Terrace Northeast, located along the Atlanta Beltline; regular hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For more information on visiting the venue and attending "Rolling Stone Presents: Amplified, the Immersive Rock Experience," click here. And click the video player in this article to see our morning checking out this rockin’ new addition to Atlanta.

The Source: Information for this story comes from Illuminarium Experiences and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.



