Country's Calling: Adam Warner bringing high-energy show to Eddie's Attic

The Brief Country artist and Marine veteran Adam Warner will perform in Georgia for the first time this Sunday at Eddie’s Attic in Decatur, promising a high-energy show filled with southern rock, steel guitars, and party vibes. Warner, who balances music with fatherhood and military discipline, credits his Marine Corps background for the resilience and mental toughness needed to succeed in the music industry. His new single "Came Back Country," inspired by Nashville’s lively party scene, drops August 8, and Warner says fans can expect a fun, full-band experience and a night they won’t forget.



Country music fans in Georgia are in for a treat this Sunday as Nashville-based independent artist and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Adam Warner takes the stage at Eddie’s Attic in Decatur for the first time. Known for blending traditional country roots with southern rock energy, Warner promises a night to remember.

"I’m a high-energy show," Warner said during an interview on FOX 5 Atlanta's Jada White. "If you like to party and you like to dance, let’s go."

With four albums and an EP already under his belt, Warner is no stranger to the grind of the music industry. But balancing music with fatherhood and a day job hasn’t been easy. "It’s literally the definition of burning your candle at both ends," he said. "I don’t ever want to be a FaceTime dad."

His daughter keeps him grounded — and accountable. "If I’m gone for too long, she’ll be excited when I walk in the door, but then she’ll give me that look and put me in time out for a little bit," he said with a laugh.

From the Marines to Music City

Before making his mark in country music, Warner served in the U.S. Marine Corps, an experience he says shaped his resilience in an industry known for rejection.

"You’ve got to get real used to hearing the word ‘no,’" he said. "You’re going to hear a million no’s before you get one yes. I’m too stubborn to quit — so they’re going to have to deal with me."

Warner encourages others to pursue their passions no matter their background. "There’s no rewind button," he said. "If you got a dream, you got to chase it. You don’t want to be sitting on the couch one day wondering ‘what if.’"

Learning From the Legends

Throughout his career, Warner has opened for and collaborated with country stars like Lee Brice, Jamey Johnson, Midland, and Trace Adkins — experiences he describes as humbling and invaluable.

"You think to yourself like, ‘Okay, I got this now,’ and then you get on a stage with one of those guys and you watch their show, and you’re like, ‘Okay, I got work to do,’" Warner said. "Touring with Trace Adkins... from the time he walks out from backstage to the time he leaves, he’s got them in the palm of his hand."

Grand Ole Opry Dreams Come True

Warner has also had the honor of playing the Grand Ole Opry House five times — a milestone he still finds surreal.

"First time, honestly, I kind of just blacked out when I walked on stage," he said. "It really is a surreal moment, just to think of all your heroes that have been on that stage before you."

Despite having played to crowds of thousands, Warner said the Opry is the only venue that still gives him butterflies. "It’s crazy to think of the history that’s in that building," he added.

New Music and a Good Time in Georgia

Warner’s next single, "Came Back Country," is now set to release Aug. 8, a slight delay he admits is "partly the blame on me" — but one he believes will be worth the wait.

Inspired by Nashville’s bachelorette culture and the city’s ability to turn anyone into a cowboy overnight, the song is both playful and true to Warner’s southern storytelling roots. "We call them woo girls," he joked. "All you hear is ‘woo’ the whole time... but Nashville has this thing about it — it doesn’t really matter where you’re from. You spend more than 24 hours in our town, you’re probably going to go back country."

As for this weekend’s show at Eddie’s Attic, Warner is bringing the full band — and big expectations.

"I always feed off the crowd," he said. "The higher the energy in the crowd, the higher energy I can give out. Show up ready to have a good time — whether that’s jumping around and dancing or sitting on a stool with a drink in your hand. I promise you I’ll give you a good time."

If You Want To Go:

Adam Warner Full Band Show

📍 Eddie’s Attic, Decatur

📅 Sunday, July 20

🕗 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

🎟️ Tickets available at eddiesattic.com