Atlanta Bites: 4th of July deals, new menu items, special events & more | July 2025

Here is the latest information about Fourth of July dining deals, special foodie events, new menu items, new restaurants, and more in the metro Atlanta area.

Fourth of July special deals

Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant is celebrating the Fourth of July with a delicious deal: Get 20% off all online gift card purchases on July 3 and 4. Use code SUNNY at checkout and treat yourself—or someone else—to fresh, authentic Italian cuisine in a cozy, family-owned setting.

City Barbeque is offering free delivery on July 4 with code BOOM for all online and app orders. Whether you’re planning a backyard bash or just want to skip the grill, enjoy slow-smoked favorites delivered right to your door—no mess, all flavor.

Golden Corral makes July 4th celebrations stress-free with hot, ready-to-serve to-go family meals including Baby Back Ribs, sides, and desserts. Prefer dining in? Their buffet is open with all-you-can-eat favorites for a crowd-pleasing, no-cook holiday.

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern is celebrating July 4 with two festive specials at all locations: the Americana Burger & Beer combo for $17.76, featuring an all-American cheeseburger and a HOBNOB house lager, and the Red, White & Blue waffle topped with strawberries, blueberries, and whipped cream for $9.95. At HOBNOB Peachtree City, guests can enjoy a patio party with live music and $5 beers, while HOBNOB Halcyon hosts a live music celebration on Friday night. Reservations available online.

Newk’s Eatery is serving up savings July 5–6 with a $20 Family Meal Deal that includes 2 pizzas and 1 salad—perfect for feeding the family without breaking the bank this holiday weekend.

Krystal celebrates July 4–6 with its Sackful deals, offering a $12 Sackful or $15 Cheese Sackful to fuel fireworks, BBQs, and summer gatherings with hot, craveable sliders that bring everyone together.

Perkins American Food Co. is serving up patriotic flavors with its "As American as Apple Pie" offer—now through July 4, guests can add a whole apple pie to any $20 purchase for just $9.99, perfect for holiday gatherings. Plus, on Independence Day only, Perkins is honoring active and retired military members with a free Magnificent Seven breakfast for dine-in guests who show a valid military ID.

Pollo Campero is turning up the flavor for the Fourth of July and National Fried Chicken Day with two finger-licking deals. From July 1–6, guests can grab a 22-piece Fried Dark Meat meal—complete with four family sides and 12 rolls or tortillas—perfect for feeding 10–12 hungry friends or family members. Then, on Sunday, July 6, loyalty members can score a free fried chicken leg or thigh with any meal purchase at participating locations. Offers available online and in-store; prices and participation may vary.

Marlow’s Tavern is giving Insiders a reason to celebrate this Fourth of July with a free Red, White and Blue Burger when they spend $15 or more. The burger features Gorgonzola cheese, caramelized onions, and red peppers on a sesame brioche bun, served with Freedom fries. Guests can join Marlow’s Insider program online to unlock the deal and pair it with a summer-ready cocktail like the Blueberry Buck.

Rock N Roll Sushi is turning up the volume on summer gatherings with its new Summer Jam Party Pack, a limited-time catering bundle launched just in time for the Fourth of July. Priced at $219.99 and designed to serve 13–15 people, the pack includes a Drum Roll Platter, fried rice, ginger salad, a gallon of lemonade or iced tea, and all the outdoor essentials like cups, plates, utensils, chopsticks, and napkins. Ideal for birthdays, block parties, lake days, or backyard BBQs, it’s an easy, no-prep option that delivers big flavor with zero hassle.

Taffer’s Tavern is turning up the heat for the Fourth of July with a patriotic lineup of bold bites and festive cocktails, all served in a modern tavern setting curated by hospitality icon Jon Taffer. Guests can sip on Spiked Lemonade, indulge in a rich S’moffee Martini, or go for "The Campfire," a smooth blend of browned butter rye whiskey and bitters. On the menu: Honey Bourbon BBQ wings and chicken tenders, the Tavern Burger, and a classic All-American Cheeseburger—all crafted to deliver that cookout flavor with a signature Taffer’s twist.

Your 3rd Spot is celebrating the holiday with a four-day "Red, White & Play" event from July 3–6, featuring chef-curated specials, festive cocktails, and access to 100+ games with an Experience Pass. Highlights include free bowling during the Beat the Clock bonus on July 4 from 1–2 p.m., DJ sets, and a seven-course Taste & Explore menu showcasing red, white, and blue ingredients. Reservations and full details available online.

Special events

Amore e Amore is keeping the circus magic alive all month long with its whimsical Under the Big Top experience in Inman Park. Throughout July, the beloved Italian ristorante will feature live entertainment alongside its signature dishes and cocktails—including Tarot card readings (July 1, 11, 17, 22), balloon artists (July 3, 5, 10, 16, 18, 27, 30), face painting (July 2, 9, 15, 20, 24, 29), and caricature portraits (July 4, 12, 13, 19, 23, 25, 26, 30). Kids are welcome from 5 to 7:30 p.m., and performance times may vary, so check @eatamoreatl on Instagram for updates.

Brasserie Margot brings Parisian flair to Midtown with a two-day Bastille Day celebration July 13–14. A limited-edition brunch featuring dishes like the Burger "Rossini," and pop-ups from French Market Flowers and local artist Bricollage kick off the festivities on July 13. The festivities continue on Monday with a $55 three-course Bastille Day prix fixe dinner showcasing classic French flavors from Executive Chef Jon Novak and Pastry Chef Eric Snow. Located inside the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta at 75 Fourteenth Street NE.

Pizza Musica Palooza is serving up a night of food and fun on July 14, with live music from CJ and the Doughboys alongside Mike Meyers, Greg Hammen, and Sheldon Wolf. The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m., and for $40, guests can enjoy all-you-can-eat pizza, fresh pasta, crisp salads, and the venue’s famous meatballs. A cash bar will be open throughout the evening. Show-only tickets are also available for $10.

The Fox Theatre is uncorking something special with Women & Wine, a new signature event set for July 24 at 6 p.m. inside the elegant Marquee Club presented by Lexus. Guests will enjoy wine tasting stations, paired bites, and a dynamic panel discussion featuring leading women in Atlanta’s wine industry, including Chelsea Young (The Oenophile Institute), Megan Skupny (Lang & Reed Napa Valley), and Melissa Moholt Siebert (Ancient Oak Cellars). Moderated by Kelly Cornett, host of A Cork in the Road, the evening promises insight, inspiration, and connection in a sophisticated, multi-level setting. Tickets are on sale now at foxtheatre.org.

New menu items & special offers

Arby’s is raising the bar on bold flavor with the launch of its limited-time Cheesesteaks, featuring 100% premium Angus steak shaved thin and stacked high. Each sandwich comes with a hearty ¼ lb. of rich, tender steak topped with melted American cheese, a blend of diced bell peppers and onions, and a creamy garlic spread, all served on a toasted bun. It’s everything you love about a classic cheesesteak—done the Arby’s way. Available now at participating locations nationwide.

Bojangles is bringing the flavor this summer with the return of two fan favorites: the Bo’s Bird Dog™ and Peach Cobbler. The Bo’s Bird Dog—featuring a Chicken Supreme® in a toasted potato bun with thick-cut pickles and exclusive Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce—is perfect for everything from solo snacks to summer cookouts, available individually or in packs up to 12. For dessert, the Peach Cobbler layers warm peach filling over a scratch-made biscuit with sweet icing and cinnamon sugar. Available for limited time only.

California Pizza Kitchen is celebrating National Mac & Cheese Day with a MacVersary—a month-long tribute to its viral cheesy sensation. From July 14 to 31, fans can get a free Baked Mac ‘N’ Cheese with any $20 online purchase using code CPKMAC (excludes Hawaii). This sneak peek includes five formerly secret menu favorites—BBQ Chicken, BBQ Burnt Ends, Carne Asada, 5 Cheese, and Wild Mushroom—that are set to join the permanent menu later this summer. The offer is available online only, giving mac lovers an early taste of CPK’s most-loved comfort food creations.

City Barbeque is spotlighting its crispy lineup for National Fried Chicken Day on July 6, including the Dirty Bird Sandwich (starting at $9.69), Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich ($8.99), and hand-breaded tenders starting at $9.99.

City Barbeque is giving City Rewards members a delicious freebie on National French Fry Day (July 11)—choose between free fresh-cut fries or three cheese baked mac & cheese. Not a member yet? Sign up to claim the offer.

City Barbeque fires up the flavor for National Chicken Wing Day on July 29, offering hickory-smoked wings in three sizes: 6 wings ($8.99), 12 wings ($16.99), or 18 wings ($24.99)—all seasoned with their signature rub.

Culinary Dropout Atlanta is turning up the summer vibes with a slate of fresh menu additions, bold zero-proof cocktails, and laid-back patio dining at Ashford Lane. Guests can enjoy the new Afternoon Delights menu featuring $5 beer and wine, $8 cocktails, and shareable bites, or explore seasonal dishes like Whipped Feta & Tahini Dip, Strawberry & Spinach Salad, and Mongolian Short Rib. The new zero-proof cocktails bring serious flavor, including the Society Crush and Juicy Watermelon Spritz.

Del Taco celebrates National Fry Day on July 11 with a FREE Regular Fry for Del Yeah!™ Rewards members with any purchase. Just save the offer in the app before ordering in person or online.

Del Taco is turning up the flavor this summer with the debut of Slow-Cooked Pork Carnitas, tender pork simmered in bold spices and topped with smoky Roasted Salsa Roja, now available in four crave-worthy formats including Street Tacos and Loaded Fries. Also back for a limited time: Funnel Cake Fries, a golden, crispy, powdered sugar-dusted treat, and Independence Poppers, a red, white, and blue boba drink made with strawberry boba, blue raspberry flavor, and your choice of Sprite®, Minute Maid® Zero Sugar Lemonade, or a vanilla shake base. All summer items are available through Aug. 11.

Del Taco is going all out for National Drive-Thru Day, offering 20% off all purchases for Del Yeah!™ Rewards members from July 24–30. Just save the deal in the app before ordering in-store or online.

Del Taco is going big for National Avocado Day with a BOGO Epic Grilled Chicken Fresh Guacamole Burrito deal, available July 31–Aug. 3 for Del Yeah!™ Rewards members. One redemption per day—guac lovers, don’t miss it!

Krystal is giving away Free Small Fries on July 11 for National French Fry Day with code FRYMEUP when you spend $10 or more online. Celebrate with this crispy deal all day long.

Krystal is celebrating National Hot Dog Day on July 19 with a free Pup, Corn Pup, or Chili Cheese Pup when you spend $10+ online using code KRYSTALPUP—for one day only, so grab it while it’s hot!

Logan’s Roadhouse is serving up a sweet summer slice with its Key Lime Cheesecake, available for a limited time in celebration of National Cheesecake Day. Tart, creamy, and piled on a graham cracker crust, it’s the perfect summer dessert.

Flight Club Atlanta is heating up summer with a bold new menu at its West Midtown Social Darts® destination, now featuring 13 new dishes, three signature cocktails, and a next-level brunch lineup. Guests can snack on chef-driven creations like braised short rib bao buns, al pastor mini tacos, buttery corn ribs, and BBQ chicken flatbread, alongside shareable platters including a Butcher Board and mezze spread with halloumi and falafel. Dessert lovers won’t want to miss the indulgent s’mores with Nutella cream and toasted marshmallow. Behind the bar, standout sips include the High Tea Sour, a strawberry margarita remix, and a peachy rum sparkler, while weekend brunch now features Espresso Martini Towers, house-made Bloody Marys, and rotating Bellinis.

JINYA Ramen Bar is turning up the heat—and the chill—this summer with its Chef’s Specials, available now through August 31. Created by Executive Corporate Chef Kazuya Takebe, the limited-time menu includes the Chilled Tan Tan Men, a refreshing bowl of thick noodles in chilled chicken soy broth with pork soboro, baby bok choy, shredded leek, and a splash of chili oil, and Buffalo Cauliflower, a crispy, spicy twist on a classic snack served with creamy ranch. The seasonal specials are part of JINYA’s 15th anniversary celebration, which also features quarterly giveaways of free ramen for a month and a grand prize trip to Tokyo, including a VIP tasting tour at Sapporo Brewery.

Newk’s Eatery celebrates National Mac & Cheese Day on July 14 with a free mac & cheese entrée when you spend $15 or more—available for both of their cheesy offerings.

O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar is turning up the heat with the return of its signature char grill and the debut of its Bourbon Blaze summer menu—a limited-time lineup packed with bold, bourbon-glazed flavor. Highlights include the Bourbon Bacon Burger ($14.99), made with ½ pound of 100% American Angus beef; Bourbon Blaze Salmon ($21.99), an 8 oz. filet glazed to caramelized perfection; and the Bourbon Bacon Filet Mignon ($34.99), a 7 oz. center-cut steak crowned with smoky-sweet sauce. New summer sips include the B’Old Fashioned made with Maker’s Mark and Grand Marnier, plus fresh draft picks like Dogfish Head and Bell’s Two Hearted IPAs. For dessert, don’t miss the Banana Foster Cheesecake ($8.99) and upgraded Apple Pie ($6.99). From flame-seared entrées to bourbon-forward cocktails, this is char grilling at its finest—available now for a limited time.

Raising Cane’s is celebrating National Chicken Finger Day in a big way on July 27 by offering a free Chicken Finger with every Box Combo® purchase—no code, no catch, and no membership required. For the first time ever, the promo is open to all guests, not just Caniac Club members, and there’s no limit: the more combos you buy, the more fingers you get. The one-day-only deal is valid at all Raising Cane’s restaurants across Atlanta.

Smokey Bones is bringing the flavor with all-day, every-day Happy Hour deals starting at just $3—including drink specials and bites like $6 Boneless Wings, $7 Cheeseburgers, and more. For a limited time, guests can dig into the Bones Big Duo for $14.99, pairing one appetizer (like Fried Pickles or Pretzel Bones) with a hearty entrée such as 1/2 Rack of Ribs or Smokehouse Mac & Cheese. Dine-in or take-out available. Want more perks? Join the Bones Club for free and get an instant $5 off reward, birthday treats, and points toward future visits.

SONIC is serving up a dill-icious summer with the launch of its limited-time SONIC x Grillo’s Pickles Big Dill Meal. This pickle-packed collab features the Big Dill Double or Triple SONIC Smasher™, layered with Angus beef, melty cheese, dilly ranch, crispy pickle-seasoned cucumbers, and Grillo’s Pickle Chips on a potato bun (starting at $7.49). Also on the menu: the tart and tangy Picklerita Slush ($3.99), and your choice of Seasoned Tots or Groovy Fries ($2.99) tossed in Grillo’s Pickle seasoning. Guests who order the full Big Dill Meal will receive a free pickle-scented car air freshener featuring "Sam-Sam the Pickle Man" while supplies last, plus access to exclusive pickle-themed merch at LiveFreeShopSonic.com, with 100% of proceeds supporting the SONIC Foundation.

The Woodall in Westside Village is bringing a bubbly twist to brunch with its new Cava Experience, available all day every Saturday and Sunday. For $49, guests receive a bottle of BlueFin Cava—an organic sparkling wine new to the Atlanta market—alongside two juice mixers (choose from orange, grapefruit, cranberry, or kiwi) and a handcrafted charcuterie board perfect for sharing. With its fine bubbles and fruity, floral notes, this laid-back yet elevated brunch offering is ideal for sipping and socializing all weekend long.

New restaurants and opening soon

Caribou Coffee has officially opened its newest location in Smyrna at 2410 S Cobb Drive SE. The new drive-thru-only location features outdoor seating and a pick-up window for easy ordering, with no interior dining. Guests can enjoy signature drinks like the Caramel High Rise® and mochas made with real chocolate chips, alongside fresh sandwiches and baked goods. To celebrate, Caribou is hosting a grand opening event from July 12–18 with in-store deals and a giveback initiative: $1 from every transaction July 12–13 will benefit Osborne High School through the Cobb Schools Foundation. Ribbon cutting takes place July 11 at 10 a.m. The Smyrna opening brings Caribou’s total Georgia locations to 13, with more on the way.

Lucky Goat Coffee has officially expanded into Georgia with the opening of its newest café in Flowery Branch, bringing its signature specialty coffee experience to the Spout Springs community. Known for expertly crafted drinks and a welcoming café atmosphere, Lucky Goat is on a mission to serve great coffee while fostering meaningful community connections. The Flowery Branch location, which opened June 25, offers thoughtfully sourced coffee, locally made pastries, and cozy seating designed to inspire conversation and creativity.

Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea Marietta will celebrate its grand opening on July 12 bringing more than 40 years of pho-making expertise to the heart of Marietta. Known for its health-conscious, flavor-packed Vietnamese noodle soups and refreshing fruit-infused teas, the new Southeast outpost blends organic ingredients, natural meats, and premium flavors in a welcoming space for the whole community. To mark the occasion, the first 200 loyalty members on opening day will receive a $5 gift card and free Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea merchandise.

Monday Night Brewing has announced its plan to expand its West Midtown footprint with a new 7,400-square-foot indoor and 17,000-square-foot outdoor experience called The Grove, adjacent to its current location and directly on a new section of the Atlanta Beltline Northwest Trail. The Grove will feature beer, bites, live music and community space. The existing space will remain in use for private events and continued expansion of Monday Night Brewing's beverage production. A grand opening of both The Groove and the new section of the beltlike will take place in August.

Smorgasburg Atlanta is set to spice up the city's culinary scene this fall with the launch of its first-ever Southern outpost. Opening in October at 140 Forsyth Street SW, this year-round, open-air food festival will take place every Saturday in South Downtown—just a short walk from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and MARTA. Featuring more than 40 vendors, including food trucks, pop-ups, artisans, and artists, Smorgasburg Atlanta promises a vibrant mix of global flavors, live entertainment, and a curated bar menu. Vendor applications are now open, inviting chefs, bakers, and culinary creatives to become part of what’s expected to be one of Atlanta’s hottest food destinations.

Truett’s Chick-fil-A Grayson will officially open its doors on July 3 with a big community celebration and some fun freebies. Guests who show up in cow-themed attire—whether it’s a full costume or just spotted socks—will receive a free entrée or Kid’s Meal as part of the "Cows Eat Free" promotion. The new full-service restaurant, located at 2880 Loganville Highway, will offer classic Chick-fil-A favorites along with exclusive specialty items honoring founder S. Truett Cathy. Operated by longtime local Chris Bruno, the restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Don’t miss out on seasonal treats like the Peach Milkshake and Peach Frosted Lemonade, available for a limited time.

Underground Atlanta is heating up the Downtown dining scene with the arrival of two new eateries on Upper Alabama Street. Fan-favorite Dolo’s Pizza, which started as a cart and grew into a permanent Lower Alabama staple, is expanding to a new, larger location to meet growing demand. Joining the lineup is the newly announced Underground Diner, a vibrant all-day spot serving everything from morning coffee and grits to late-night comfort food. Both concepts are part of a broader food-focused revival, including a six-stall food hall set to debut before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is bringing its first Atlanta scoop shop to Ponce City Market, offering more than 30 signature and seasonal flavors—both dairy and vegan—including standouts like Sicilian Pistachio, Marionberry Cheesecake, and its award-winning Vanilla Bean. Known for creative collabs like Maren Morris Orange Dreamsicle and Kraft Mac & Cheese ice cream, the NYC-born brand will debut a limited-time sundae in partnership with Atlanta’s own Bomb Biscuit Co. to celebrate the July opening.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, the family-friendly sports bar, has officially opened a new location at The Battery Atlanta, bringing scratch-made, Louisiana-inspired dishes and over 50 TVs just steps from Truist Park. Operated by Atlanta-based Port Royal Brands, this marks the group’s second Walk-On’s in Georgia under a 20-restaurant development deal. The new spot features fan favorites like Pepperjack Boudin, Fried Alligator Bites, and the Ragin’ Redfish, plus a walk-up bar window for on-the-go cocktails. As part of the grand opening celebration, Walk-On’s donated $4,000 to the Dave Krache Foundation to support youth sports access in metro Atlanta.

Save the date

Taste of Atlanta returns to Alpharetta with its signature Grand Tasting Alpharetta on Aug. 28 from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Hotel at Avalon. This all-inclusive evening features unlimited bites from over 20 of Alpharetta’s top restaurants—like Rumi’s Kitchen, Ocean & Acre, JINYA Ramen Bar, and Minnie Olivia Pizzeria—alongside curated beer, wine, and cocktail tastings, live music, and chef demos on the Publix Cooking Stage. VIP ticket holders ($125) get early entry at 6 p.m., a swag bag, and exclusive seating, while General Admission ($95) begins at 7 p.m. A portion of proceeds supports Second Helpings Atlanta, a nonprofit fighting hunger and food waste. Tickets on sale now at tasteofatlanta.com.

Taste of Woodstock, one of the city’s most beloved foodie traditions, returns for its 14th year on Sept. 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Woodstock Arts Event Green. Presented by Visit Woodstock GA, this community celebration invites locals and visitors to sample signature bites from a record-breaking number of restaurants—ranging from small plates and entrées to decadent desserts. Proceeds benefit the Woodstock High School Band Boosters, and guests can vote for their favorite dish in the People’s Choice Award, while a panel of judges selects winners in appetizer, entrée, and dessert categories. Live performances from the Woodstock High School Band and local musicians will set the soundtrack for the evening. Admission is free; tasting tickets go on sale Aug. 18 at the Woodstock Visitors Center and will also be available at the event.

Milton Restaurant Week returns September 8–14, inviting local restaurants to connect with the community and attract new patrons through a weeklong celebration of Milton’s vibrant dining scene. Participating eateries can offer prix fixe menus for breakfast, lunch, or dinner at a set price, giving diners a chance to explore new flavors while supporting local business. The City of Milton will promote the event through social media, printed materials, and a dedicated webpage to drive foot traffic and community buzz. Restaurateurs interested in joining can register online now. For more information, contact Community Outreach Manager Emily Salerno at emily.salerno@miltonga.gov.

Toro Development Company has announced that STIR, the popular Southern-based oyster bar and craft cocktail concept, will open its first Georgia location at Medley in Johns Creek, debuting alongside the mixed-use destination’s grand opening in October 2026. Known for its raw bar, made-from-scratch kitchen, and hand-carved artisanal ice cocktails, STIR will anchor a 6,000-square-foot space fronting the Plaza with open-air dining and weekend brunch. Also launching at Medley is Tonic House, a 1,000-square-foot satellite bar serving signature tonics and handcrafted cocktails with plaza-facing access. STIR joins a growing list of food, retail, and wellness concepts at Medley, which will feature 200,000 square feet of activated space, 900 residences, lifestyle offices, and year-round events.

If you would like to submit information for this roundup of restaurant news or a future roundup, send information to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.