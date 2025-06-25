4th of July festivities in metro Atlanta & North Georgia | 2025
ATLANTA - The Fourth of July falls on a Friday this year, which means it will be a three-day weekend for many people. Multiple celebrations, many of them with fireworks, will take place around metro Atlanta and North Georgia.
Atlanta and Fulton County
Independence Day at Children’s Museum of Atlanta
When: July 4
Where: Children’s Museum of Atlanta
What: Special storytime and indoor parade to celebrate the Fourth
Cost: Included with museum admission
Independence Day Celebration
When: July 3
Where: Newtown Park, Johns Creek
What: Live music, family activities, food and fireworks
Cost: Free admission
4th of July Parade at Serenbe
When: July 4
Where: Serenbe, Chattahoochee Hills
What: A festive parade featuring decorated golf carts, floats, musicians and more starting at 10 a.m.
Cost: Free admission
July Fourth Fireworks at Wills Park
When: July 4
Where: Wills Park, Alpharetta
What: Patriotic fireworks show begins at 9:15 p.m. — bring blankets and chairs
Cost: Free admission
Stars & Stripes – Fireworks Celebration
When: July 4
Where: City Green, Sandy Springs
What: Family-friendly gathering with fireworks and community celebration
Cost: Free admission
Fourth of July Celebration at Roswell Area Park
When: July 4
Where: Roswell Area Park, Roswell
What: Live music, multiple food trucks, and fireworks at sunset
Cost: Free admission
Bartow County
City of Cartersville Fourth of July Celebration
When: July 4
Where: Dellinger Park, Cartersville
What: Live entertainment, children’s activities, food vendors and fireworks. Parade at 9 a.m.
Cost: Free admission
DeKalb County
Fantastic Fourth Celebration
When: July 1–7
Where: Memorial Lawn at Stone Mountain Park
What: Nightly fireworks following the Music Across America Light Show
Cost: Included with park admission
Dunwoody Fourth of July Parade
When: July 4
Where: Dunwoody Village, Dunwoody
What: Traditional parade with marching bands, floats, clowns and animal units. Starts at 9 a.m.
Cost: Free admission
Pied Piper Parade, Concert & Fireworks
When: July 4
Where: downtown Decatur
What: Parade begins at 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Clairmont Avenue. Live music and fireworks follow parade.
Cobb County
Kennesaw’s Salute to America
When: July 3
Where: Downtown Kennesaw
What: Pre-Fourth street party with live music, food, and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Fourth in the Park
When: July 4
Where: Marietta Square, Marietta
What: Parade, arts and crafts show, concerts, kid’s zone and fireworks
Cost: Free admission
July Fourth Concert and Fireworks
When: July 4
Where: Cauble Park, Acworth
What: Food vendors, live music, and fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Fourth of July Celebration, Cruise-In and Fireworks
When: July 4
Where: Thurman Springs Park, Powder Springs
What: Music, food, vendors, cruise-in car show and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Star Spangled Nights at Six Flags Over Georgia
When: July 4–5
Where: Six Flags Over Georgia, Austell
What: Patriotic fireworks synced to music after a day of theme park thrills
Cost: Included with park admission
Cherokee County
July Fourth Spectacular!
When: July 4
Where: Downtown Woodstock
What: Parade, festival, live music and evening fireworks
Cost: Free admission
Chamblee Rocks: 4th of July Celebration
When: July 4
Where: Chamblee City Hall, Chamblee
What: Community festival with live local bands, patriotic performances, food & family fun. Fireworks at 9 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Independence Day Celebration
When: July 4
Where: downtown Canton
What: Parade begins at 6 p.m. in downtown Canton. Fireworks at dusk at Riverstone Parkway.
Coweta County
Independence Day Parade
When: July 4
Where: Downtown Newnan
What: Traditional hometown parade from Veteran’s Memorial Park to Greenville Street Park
Cost: Free admission
Douglas County
Douglasville Independence Day Parade
When: July 4
Where: Downtown Douglasville
What: Church Street parade, followed by festivities and fireworks at Town Green
Cost: Free admission
Harris County
July Fourth Star Spangled Beach Party
When: July 4–5
Where: Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain
What: Beach games, mini golf, water activities and a Fireworks Extravaganza
Cost: Included with daily admission to Callaway Gardens
Fayette County
Peachtree City July Fourth Parade & Fireworks
When: July 4
Where: Village on the Green, Peachtree City
What: Morning parade on Peachtree Parkway and evening fireworks over Lake Peachtree
Cost: Free admission
Fun Spot America Atlanta: 4th of July Fireworks Celebration
When: July 4
Where: Fun Spot America Atlanta, Fayetteville
What: A spectacular fireworks show choreographed to patriotic music, plus 25+ rides and attractions including the award-winning ArieForce One roller coaster and new Hook & Slice ride.
Cost: Fireworks are free to watch; admission to the park is free. Ride passes available for purchase (discounts online).
Forsyth County
Cumming Fourth of July Celebration
When: July 4
Where: Cumming Fairgrounds, Cumming
What: Steam engine parade, food, vendors, kids’ activities and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Gwinnett County
Prelude to the Fourth
When: July 2
Where: Lawrenceville Lawn, Lawrenceville
What: Evening celebration with live music, food trucks and fireworks
Cost: Free admission
Red, White & Boom!
When: July 3
Where: Lillian Webb Park, Norcross
What: Fireworks, face painting, food vendors, live music and more
Cost: Free admission
Sparkle in the Park
When: July 3
Where: Lilburn City Park, Lilburn
What: Patriotic celebration with live music, food vendors and fireworks
Cost: Free admission
Sparks in the Park
When: July 3
Where: E.E. Robinson Park, Sugar Hill
What: Live entertainment, vendors, food trucks, and fireworks
Cost: Free admission
Star Spangled Snellville
When: July 4
Where: Snellville Towne Green, Snellville
What: Independence Day festival with fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
4th of July at Lanier Islands
When: June 29-July 7
Where: Lanier Islands, Buford
What: Nightly fireworks show, live music, poolside cookout, games and more
Paulding County
4th of July Concert & Fireworks in Dallas
When: July 4
Where: Downtown Dallas
What: Family event with food trucks, live music and fireworks show
Cost: Free admission
Rockdale County
Red, White and BOOM!
When: July 3
Where: Olde Town Conyers, Conyers
What: Food trucks, kids’ activities, live music and fireworks
Cost: Free admission
Towns County
July Fourth Fireworks at Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds
When: July 4
Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee
What: Mountain-style celebration with spectacular fireworks over Lake Chatuge
Cost: Free admission
Dining & other festivities
Bojangles: Round-Up for Heroes Campaign
In celebration of the Fourth of July and beyond, Bojangles is supporting military families through a special round-up campaign. Customers can round their checks up to the nearest dollar or purchase Peach Cobbler, with 10% of proceeds benefiting Folds of Honor and Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation. Both nonprofits provide educational support to children and families of fallen or disabled service members.
Your 3rd Spot – Red, White & Play (Westside)
Your 3rd Spot is hosting "Red, White & Play," a four-day Independence Day celebration running July 3–6 at its 30,000-square-foot entertainment venue. The event includes over 100 curated games—from bowling to arcade favorites—alongside chef-driven food specials and themed cocktails, all included with an Experience Pass. The festivities begin July 3 with "We Celebrate the 3rd," featuring extended hours and live DJs. On July 4, early guests can take advantage of the Beat the Clock bowling bonus with free games from 1–2 p.m., followed by a night of eats and entertainment. A special seven-course Taste & Explore menu will be available all weekend, highlighting red, white and blue ingredients.
Steak & Grace (Dunwoody)
Steak & Grace will be open on July 4, offering guests a refined way to celebrate with fire-cooked steaks, fresh seafood, hearty sandwiches and large salads. The sleek Dunwoody steakhouse delivers a modern twist on classic favorites, perfect for a festive Fourth of July dinner. Reservations are available through OpenTable.
HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern (Multiple Locations)
Celebrate the Fourth at any HOBNOB location with festive food and drinks. On July 4, enjoy the Americana Burger & Beer combo for $17.76—featuring a classic burger and house lager—or indulge in the Red, White & Blue waffle topped with berries and whipped cream for $9.95. HOBNOB Peachtree City hosts a lively afternoon patio party with live music and $5 beers, while HOBNOB Halcyon will offer live music on Friday night. Make reservations online to join the celebration.
Marlow’s Tavern (Multiple Locations)
Marlow’s Tavern is offering its Insiders a free Red, White and Blue burger on July 4 with any $15 purchase. The burger features Gorgonzola cheese, caramelized onions, and red peppers on a sesame brioche bun, served with Freedom fries. Guests can also sip on a festive Blueberry Buck cocktail. To unlock the deal, guests must sign up online to become a Marlow’s Insider.
To submit information to be added to this listing, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.