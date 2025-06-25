4th of July festivities in metro Atlanta & North Georgia | 2025

article

The Fourth of July falls on a Friday this year, which means it will be a three-day weekend for many people. Multiple celebrations, many of them with fireworks, will take place around metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

Atlanta and Fulton County

Independence Day at Children’s Museum of Atlanta

When: July 4

Where: Children’s Museum of Atlanta

What: Special storytime and indoor parade to celebrate the Fourth

Cost: Included with museum admission

Independence Day Celebration

When: July 3

Where: Newtown Park, Johns Creek

What: Live music, family activities, food and fireworks

Cost: Free admission

4th of July Parade at Serenbe

When: July 4

Where: Serenbe, Chattahoochee Hills

What: A festive parade featuring decorated golf carts, floats, musicians and more starting at 10 a.m.

Cost: Free admission

July Fourth Fireworks at Wills Park

When: July 4

Where: Wills Park, Alpharetta

What: Patriotic fireworks show begins at 9:15 p.m. — bring blankets and chairs

Cost: Free admission

Stars & Stripes – Fireworks Celebration

When: July 4

Where: City Green, Sandy Springs

What: Family-friendly gathering with fireworks and community celebration

Cost: Free admission

Fourth of July Celebration at Roswell Area Park

When: July 4

Where: Roswell Area Park, Roswell

What: Live music, multiple food trucks, and fireworks at sunset

Cost: Free admission

Bartow County

City of Cartersville Fourth of July Celebration

When: July 4

Where: Dellinger Park, Cartersville

What: Live entertainment, children’s activities, food vendors and fireworks. Parade at 9 a.m.

Cost: Free admission

DeKalb County

Fantastic Fourth Celebration

When: July 1–7

Where: Memorial Lawn at Stone Mountain Park

What: Nightly fireworks following the Music Across America Light Show

Cost: Included with park admission

Dunwoody Fourth of July Parade

When: July 4

Where: Dunwoody Village, Dunwoody

What: Traditional parade with marching bands, floats, clowns and animal units. Starts at 9 a.m.

Cost: Free admission

Pied Piper Parade, Concert & Fireworks

When: July 4

Where: downtown Decatur

What: Parade begins at 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Clairmont Avenue. Live music and fireworks follow parade.

Cobb County

Kennesaw’s Salute to America

When: July 3

Where: Downtown Kennesaw

What: Pre-Fourth street party with live music, food, and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Fourth in the Park

When: July 4

Where: Marietta Square, Marietta

What: Parade, arts and crafts show, concerts, kid’s zone and fireworks

Cost: Free admission

July Fourth Concert and Fireworks

When: July 4

Where: Cauble Park, Acworth

What: Food vendors, live music, and fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Fourth of July Celebration, Cruise-In and Fireworks

When: July 4

Where: Thurman Springs Park, Powder Springs

What: Music, food, vendors, cruise-in car show and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Star Spangled Nights at Six Flags Over Georgia

When: July 4–5

Where: Six Flags Over Georgia, Austell

What: Patriotic fireworks synced to music after a day of theme park thrills

Cost: Included with park admission

Cherokee County

July Fourth Spectacular!

When: July 4

Where: Downtown Woodstock

What: Parade, festival, live music and evening fireworks

Cost: Free admission

Chamblee Rocks: 4th of July Celebration

When: July 4

Where: Chamblee City Hall, Chamblee

What: Community festival with live local bands, patriotic performances, food & family fun. Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Independence Day Celebration

When: July 4

Where: downtown Canton

What: Parade begins at 6 p.m. in downtown Canton. Fireworks at dusk at Riverstone Parkway.

Coweta County

Independence Day Parade

When: July 4

Where: Downtown Newnan

What: Traditional hometown parade from Veteran’s Memorial Park to Greenville Street Park

Cost: Free admission

Douglas County

Douglasville Independence Day Parade

When: July 4

Where: Downtown Douglasville

What: Church Street parade, followed by festivities and fireworks at Town Green

Cost: Free admission

Harris County

July Fourth Star Spangled Beach Party

When: July 4–5

Where: Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain

What: Beach games, mini golf, water activities and a Fireworks Extravaganza

Cost: Included with daily admission to Callaway Gardens

Fayette County

Peachtree City July Fourth Parade & Fireworks

When: July 4

Where: Village on the Green, Peachtree City

What: Morning parade on Peachtree Parkway and evening fireworks over Lake Peachtree

Cost: Free admission

Fun Spot America Atlanta: 4th of July Fireworks Celebration

When: July 4

Where: Fun Spot America Atlanta, Fayetteville

What: A spectacular fireworks show choreographed to patriotic music, plus 25+ rides and attractions including the award-winning ArieForce One roller coaster and new Hook & Slice ride.

Cost: Fireworks are free to watch; admission to the park is free. Ride passes available for purchase (discounts online).

Forsyth County

Cumming Fourth of July Celebration

When: July 4

Where: Cumming Fairgrounds, Cumming

What: Steam engine parade, food, vendors, kids’ activities and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Gwinnett County

Prelude to the Fourth

When: July 2

Where: Lawrenceville Lawn, Lawrenceville

What: Evening celebration with live music, food trucks and fireworks

Cost: Free admission

Red, White & Boom!

When: July 3

Where: Lillian Webb Park, Norcross

What: Fireworks, face painting, food vendors, live music and more

Cost: Free admission

Sparkle in the Park

When: July 3

Where: Lilburn City Park, Lilburn

What: Patriotic celebration with live music, food vendors and fireworks

Cost: Free admission

Sparks in the Park

When: July 3

Where: E.E. Robinson Park, Sugar Hill

What: Live entertainment, vendors, food trucks, and fireworks

Cost: Free admission

Star Spangled Snellville

When: July 4

Where: Snellville Towne Green, Snellville

What: Independence Day festival with fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

4th of July at Lanier Islands

When: June 29-July 7

Where: Lanier Islands, Buford

What: Nightly fireworks show, live music, poolside cookout, games and more

Paulding County

4th of July Concert & Fireworks in Dallas

When: July 4

Where: Downtown Dallas

What: Family event with food trucks, live music and fireworks show

Cost: Free admission

Rockdale County

Red, White and BOOM!

When: July 3

Where: Olde Town Conyers, Conyers

What: Food trucks, kids’ activities, live music and fireworks

Cost: Free admission

Towns County

July Fourth Fireworks at Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds

When: July 4

Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee

What: Mountain-style celebration with spectacular fireworks over Lake Chatuge

Cost: Free admission

Dining & other festivities

Bojangles: Round-Up for Heroes Campaign

In celebration of the Fourth of July and beyond, Bojangles is supporting military families through a special round-up campaign. Customers can round their checks up to the nearest dollar or purchase Peach Cobbler, with 10% of proceeds benefiting Folds of Honor and Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation. Both nonprofits provide educational support to children and families of fallen or disabled service members.

Your 3rd Spot – Red, White & Play (Westside)

Your 3rd Spot is hosting "Red, White & Play," a four-day Independence Day celebration running July 3–6 at its 30,000-square-foot entertainment venue. The event includes over 100 curated games—from bowling to arcade favorites—alongside chef-driven food specials and themed cocktails, all included with an Experience Pass. The festivities begin July 3 with "We Celebrate the 3rd," featuring extended hours and live DJs. On July 4, early guests can take advantage of the Beat the Clock bowling bonus with free games from 1–2 p.m., followed by a night of eats and entertainment. A special seven-course Taste & Explore menu will be available all weekend, highlighting red, white and blue ingredients.

Steak & Grace (Dunwoody)

Steak & Grace will be open on July 4, offering guests a refined way to celebrate with fire-cooked steaks, fresh seafood, hearty sandwiches and large salads. The sleek Dunwoody steakhouse delivers a modern twist on classic favorites, perfect for a festive Fourth of July dinner. Reservations are available through OpenTable.

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern (Multiple Locations)

Celebrate the Fourth at any HOBNOB location with festive food and drinks. On July 4, enjoy the Americana Burger & Beer combo for $17.76—featuring a classic burger and house lager—or indulge in the Red, White & Blue waffle topped with berries and whipped cream for $9.95. HOBNOB Peachtree City hosts a lively afternoon patio party with live music and $5 beers, while HOBNOB Halcyon will offer live music on Friday night. Make reservations online to join the celebration.

Marlow’s Tavern (Multiple Locations)

Marlow’s Tavern is offering its Insiders a free Red, White and Blue burger on July 4 with any $15 purchase. The burger features Gorgonzola cheese, caramelized onions, and red peppers on a sesame brioche bun, served with Freedom fries. Guests can also sip on a festive Blueberry Buck cocktail. To unlock the deal, guests must sign up online to become a Marlow’s Insider.

