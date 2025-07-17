Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leading GOP revolt over Epstein files

article

The Brief Marjorie Taylor Greene and GOP allies are defying Trump by demanding full release of Epstein files. Greene and others back a bipartisan bill to force disclosure, despite DOJ denying a client list exists. Polls show most Americans believe the government is hiding Epstein-related information.



A growing divide is unfolding inside President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement — and it’s all centered around Jeffrey Epstein.

What we know:

Despite the president’s public attempts to shut down the conversation, prominent Republicans, including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, are pushing back hard, demanding that the Department of Justice release more files related to the disgraced financier. It’s a rare moment of open defiance from some of Trump’s most loyal allies, and it’s threatening to fracture his political base.

For days, Trump has insisted the Epstein controversy is a "hoax," lashing out at what he called "weaklings" among his supporters for being duped by Democrats and the media. "I don’t want their support anymore!" he declared Wednesday on Truth Social.

Greene, Johnson, and Others Break Ranks

What they're saying:

At the center of the push is Rep. Greene, who has been a close Trump ally. She’s calling on the DOJ to open up the Epstein files — and said she’s interested in viewing them privately if that’s what it takes to get answers.

"I don’t accept it, and I don’t think anyone else should," she said in an interview about the department’s claim that no Epstein client list exists. "I just think that it’s a punch in the gut when regular people go to jail all the time, when they mess up and do something wrong, and then it always seems the rich, powerful elites escape."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, another Trump loyalist, has also broken with the administration on this issue. He told conservative influencer Benny Johnson this week that Attorney General Pam Bondi should "put everything out there and let the people decide."

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn — another key MAGA figure — pleaded with Trump on July 12 to reconsider. "Please understand," Flynn wrote, "the Epstein affair is not going away."

Additionally, he responded to the president's post on Truth Social, saying that the controversy is not a "hoax" and warned the president of "internal subversion" and a "relentless attack on the very foundation of our constitutional republic."

And they’re not alone. Reps. Thomas Massie, Lauren Boebert, Jeff Van Drew, Eric Burlison, and Tim Burchett have signed on to bipartisan legislation that would force the release of all unclassified files tied to Epstein — no redactions, no exceptions.

The bill, co-sponsored by Massie and Democrat Ro Khanna, would also prevent the government from withholding information simply because it might be politically embarrassing. Read the bill here.

The Trump Factor

The other side:

The tension is particularly striking because Trump himself spent years stoking Epstein-related conspiracy theories — often pointing fingers at Democrats, including former presidents Obama and Clinton and former FBI Director James Comey — and claiming the "deep state" was protecting elites.

But now that he’s in charge, many of his supporters are demanding the truth — and Trump is scrambling to contain the fallout.

Speaking to reporters this week, he downplayed the whole thing: "I don’t understand why the Jeffrey Epstein case would be of interest to anybody." He said Bondi could release what she deems "credible," but called the broader inquiry "boring."

RELATED: Trump says Bondi should release 'credible' Epstein files

FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino are also now asserting there’s no evidence that Jeffrey Epstein was murdered or that he maintained a secret "client list" of powerful individuals despite their earlier statements.

RELATED: Kash Patel torches ‘conspiracy theories’ about Bondi feud amid MAGA furor over Epstein files

Attorney General Pam Bondi, who earlier claimed the so-called client list was "on her desk," has since backed the Justice Department’s conclusion that no such list exists and that no additional documents will be released.

A person who might know if such a list does exist – federal prosecutor Maurene Comey – was abruptly fired on Wednesday. Comey played an integral role in the prosecution of Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. She was also involved in the recent prosecution of Sean "Diddy" Combs.

What’s Really at Stake

Big picture view:

The Epstein controversy is more than just another political sideshow. It touches a nerve because, unlike many conspiracy theories, it’s rooted in real crimes.

Jeffrey Epstein was a wealthy financier and convicted sex offender who was accused of running a vast sex trafficking operation involving underage girls. For years, he cultivated relationships with powerful figures in politics, business, and entertainment.

In 2008, Epstein received a controversial plea deal in Florida, serving just over a year in jail for soliciting prostitution from a minor. He was arrested again in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges but reportedly killed himself in a New York jail cell while awaiting trial.

The so-called "Epstein list" refers to speculation about a confidential list of Epstein’s alleged clients or associates—individuals who may have participated in or been aware of his criminal activities.

Rep. Marc Veasey, a Texas Democrat, has also introduced a measure calling for immediate release of the files. "People want to make sure children aren’t being abused," he said.

Even far-right figures like Steve Bannon are warning Trump to tread carefully. "You’re going to lose 10% of the MAGA movement if you don’t take this seriously," he warned.

What the people think

By the numbers:

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows that most Americans believe the Trump administration is hiding key information related to Jeffrey Epstein, according to Newsweek.

What to Know:

69% of those surveyed believe the government is hiding information about Jeffrey Epstein; only 6% disagreed.

Just 17% approve of how President Trump is handling the case — the lowest approval rating among all issues polled.

Nearly two-thirds of Republican respondents think the administration is concealing details about Epstein’s business connections.

The poll, which was conducted over the course of two days and released Thursday morning, surveyed 1,027 U.S. adults nationwide and had a margin of error of about 3 percentage points.

Responding to backlash

What they're saying:

Rep. Greene appears to be feeling the heat from a number of MAGA followers who are questioning her loyalty to the president – even calling her a traitor -- after her recent public disapproval of his actions.

On Wednesday morning, she posted a statement on X saying that she wanted to make it clear to everyone that her "blind loyalty and faith is ONLY in God" and that is what will guide her decisions, actions, and votes.

Greene also recently criticized Trump's handling of the situations between Ukraine and Russia and the Israel-Iran conflict.

Why you should care:

The battle over the Epstein files has exposed a deepening rift within the Republican Party — one that pits Trump against some of his most loyal supporters, including Marjorie Taylor Greene.

As pressure builds from both the public and Capitol Hill, the administration’s attempts to downplay the issue have only intensified demands for transparency. With bipartisan support growing and trust in government eroding, the Epstein controversy is no longer a fringe issue — it's a political test that could have lasting consequences for Trump’s leadership and the future of the MAGA movement.