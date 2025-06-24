Greene urges Trump to avoid war, supports Israel-Iran ceasefire

article

The Brief With a ceasefire in place, Greene said she's thankful for Trump's leadership. Greene said she's been anti-war for a long time, and even spoke out against the U.S. getting involved in the war between Ukraine and Russia. Greene said lawmakers need to focus on getting work done for the American people.



Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene broke ranks with her party this week, urging President Donald Trump to stay out of the conflict between Israel and Iran.

On Tuesday, the North Georgia representative spoke to FOX 5 about the president's move to bomb nuclear sites around Iran, and the ceasefire he's since announced.

What they're saying:

Ceasefire

With that ceasefire in place, Greene said she's thankful for Trump's leadership.

"I'm very happy to see the ceasefire. Hopefully it stays. I'm very pleased with President Trump for leading the way on that. I think peace is the only answer," Greene told FOX 5 News' Rob DiRienzo via Zoom. "This was what we campaigned on.We campaigned on no more foreign wars, no more regime change. And I think after over 20 years of the Middle East, Americans are really sick and tired of war in the Middle East."

Anti-war stance

Greene said she's been anti-war for a long time, and even spoke out against the U.S. getting involved in the war between Ukraine and Russia. "The people of America are best served when leaders like myself, and everyone here in Washington, D.C. are focused on the American people and fixing their problems."

Going against the president

Greene said despite disagreeing with getting involved, she stands by the president. "I think President Trump did what he thought was necessary, and I would never judge him because I didn't receive the information that he received. And, we in Congress haven't had a classified briefing yet," Greene said.

When asked about standing up against the president, Greene said she sees it as her duty. "I'm unapologetic about not America not getting involved in foreign wars. I think this is an issue that's very important to many people. Of course, we stand with our allies. We never want to see Israel being bombed or the people of Israel being bombed. Unknown

But I'll be very honest. I don't want to see any people in any country being bombed. So I want to see an end to the war, between Israel and Iran, an end to the attacks, in Gaza, an end to the Ukraine, Russia war.," Greene said.

She said she hopes the bombing in Iran is a one-time thing. "You know, there's no love lost there for Iran. This is a terrorist regime that has funded terrorism and attacked our troops. And when our troops were over in the Middle East. But enough is enough, and we need to get get back down to business, for America first."

Greene made it very clear who she believes should be fighting the war. "America should not be involved in in Israel's attacks on Iran," Greene said.

Greene on lawmaking

Greene said lawmakers need to focus on getting work done for the American people. "It's been so many years, a long, long time where it's nonstop drama from Washington, DC. And Americans just want to be happy. They want to enjoy their life. They don't want to have to constantly worry about what is the government going to do," she said.

What's next:

Greene said Congress will receive a briefing on the bombing Friday.

Dig deeper:

Prior to the bombing, Greene expressed wanting to stay out the war to news outlets and on X, formerly Twitter.

Following the announcement of the bombing, she said she was praying for American troops.

The other side:

99 Georgia Republican House members and 1 Democrat signed a resolution praising Trump for "unwavering support for our democratic allies" and "condemning Iranian aggression, its military arms and global terrorist proxies".

Governor Brian Kemp praised Trump, as well. He posted on X saying "America can never allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon. Thank you President Trump."