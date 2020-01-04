US won't grant Iran foreign minister visa for UN visit
The U.S. won't issue Iran's foreign minister a visa to travel to the United Nations later this week, contending there was not enough time to process the request.
Arizona GOP Congressman faces online criticism over tweeting of doctored photo
An Arizona Congressman is facing criticism over his tweeting of a photo that has been discredited.
Pentagon rejects Trump threat to bomb Iranian cultural sites
The Pentagon on Monday distanced itself from President Donald Trump's assertions that he would bomb Iranian cultural sites despite international prohibitions on such attacks.
Amid Trump Iran threat, UNESCO reminds world that US signed treaty to not harm cultural sites
The United Nations’ cultural agency UNESCO called on governments to remember that cultural sites are not targets following U.S. President Donald Trump’s weekend tweets on targeting Iranian sites.
Coup, revolution and war: Events that propped up Soleimani reveal why Iran is split on his death
In the wake of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani’s death, many in Iran have mourned the loss of a martyr while others have celebrated the end of a dangerous military leader. The duality of this response is a window into the polarization that envelops Iranian politics as well as the shadowy conflict overshadowing U.S.-Iranian relations for decades.
Groups demand answers after dozens of Iranians and Iranian Americans claim they were detained
Civil rights groups and lawmakers were demanding information from federal officials following reports that dozens of Iranian-Americans were held up and questioned at the border as they returned to the United States from Canada over the weekend.
Congress demands answers from Trump on Soleimani killing
Two top Senate Democrats are calling on President Trump to immediately declassify the administration's reasoning for the deadly strike on an Iranian official.
Pelosi moves to limit Trump’s actions in Iran with War Powers Resolution vote
“This week, the House will introduce and vote on a War Powers Resolution to limit the President’s military actions regarding Iran,” Pelosi wrote.
Protests across US condemn action in Iran, Iraq
Demonstrators gathered Saturday to protest the Trump administration's killing of an Iranian general and decision to send thousands of additional soldiers to the Middle East.
Trump: 52 targets already lined up if Iran retaliates
President Trump issued a stark warning to Iran on Saturday, threatening to hit dozens of targets in the Islamic Republic “very fast and very hard” if it retaliates for the targeted killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
Legal basis for US killing of Iranian general depends on threat
Did President Trump have the legal authority to order the killing of a top Iranian general in Iraq? The answer depends largely on facts that aren’t publicly known yet.
New York City ramps up security after Iranian general is killed
The mayor of New York City has ordered the NYPD to take immediate steps to protect key locations across the city after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran's top general.