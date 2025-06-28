One dead, one injured in shooting at Atlanta's Coan Park

article

One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at Coan Park in east Atlanta, according to police.

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Saturday.

The victim who died was shot in the head, according to APD. Another person was shot multiple times and is in critical condition at the hospital.

Police are on scene investigating, and FOX 5 News has a crew on the way.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information on possible suspects or what led up to the shooting.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.