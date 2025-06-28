Husband killed in crash on I-75/85 in downtown Atlanta

article

A man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash shut down Interstates 75 and 85 in both directions near 17th Street this morning.

What we know:

Atlanta police said officers found a husband and wife in a vehicle when they arrived on scene Saturday.

The man was pronounced dead on scene, officers said.

The interstate was shut down for several hours Saturday morning while officers investigated the cras. It finally reopened early Saturday afternoon.

What we don't know:

Police didn't release the name of the victim or say if anyone else was injured in the crash.

They also didn't say how many cars were involved in the crash or whether someone would be charged with a crime.

The Source: Information for this article came from the Atlanta Police Department through an email to FOX 5 and the Georgia Department of Transportation's website.



