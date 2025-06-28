Police searching for murder suspect in Griffin

article

Jonesboro police are searching for a murder suspect, according to the Griffin Police Department.

What we know:

Griffin police said its officers and deputies from the Spalding County Sheriff's Office are helping the Jonesboro Police Department in the 200 block of Ashley Drive as part of the investigation.

Officials say anyone in the area should shelter in place.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the suspect or released information about the murder he is allegedly involved in.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.