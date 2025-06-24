Expand / Collapse search
Iran bombing protest: Atlanta activists rally against U.S. military strike on Iran

By and FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  June 24, 2025 10:38pm EDT
Atlanta
Anti-Trump protest in Atlanta over Iran strikes

Anti-Trump protest in Atlanta over Iran strikes

More than a hundred protesters showed up along Freedom Parkway in Atlanta on Tuesday to protest the U.S. striking nuclear sites in Iran.

The Brief

    • Atlanta activists protested against the Trump administration's military strike on Iran, highlighting concerns over increased military spending and cuts to domestic programs like SNAP and Medicare.
    • The protest was supported by a coalition of organizations, including AFSC and Jewish Voice for Peace, and featured peaceful demonstrations with signs and chants against war.
    • Tensions in the Middle East have escalated following military actions by Israel and the U.S., with President Trump expressing dissatisfaction with both Israel and Iran amid ongoing conflicts.

ATLANTA - About 150 demonstrators gathered at Freedom Park in Northeast Atlanta on Tuesday evening to protest the Trump administration’s recent military strike against Iran.

What we know:

The protest is part of a broader effort by Atlanta activists to denounce what they see as misplaced national priorities. Demonstrators point to deep cuts to domestic programs — such as SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, and veterans' benefits — even as military spending increases.

The event was supported by a growing coalition including the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC), Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights, Jewish Voice for Peace – Atlanta, Atlanta Multifaith Coalition for Palestine, and the Southern Workers Assembly.

The vigil was titled "No War on Iran, No Genocide in Palestine, No Exceptions."

What they're saying:

Carrying signs that read "Not Another War" and chanting "No to war," the demonstrators held a peaceful protest and candlelight vigil in response to escalating tensions in the Middle East. The protest wrapped up about 30 minutes after it began.

"This is one of the most violent expressions that we can imagine — the dropping of bombs on people," one protester said. "So we’re all saying no to war, no exceptions. There should be no attacks. There should be no bombing. The idea that dropping a bomb could bring peace is, in and of itself, absurd."

Tensions have surged in recent weeks following a surprise Israeli strike on Iranian military targets earlier this month. Israel claimed the attack was aimed at disabling Iran’s nuclear capabilities. The two countries exchanged strikes over several days.

This past weekend, the Trump administration launched its own military strike on Iran’s nuclear sites, despite U.S. intelligence assessments indicating Iran was not actively building a nuclear weapon.

Did the US strike set back Iran's nuclear program?

Did the US strike set back Iran's nuclear program?

U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites over the weekend sealed two facility entrances but didn’t destroy the bunkers. That’s according to the New York Times which cites a preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment. The damage set Iran’s program back just a few months.

President Trump defended the decision, labeling Iran a "nation that sponsors terrorism." He later announced a cease-fire, though Israel accused Iran of launching missiles into its airspace after the truce was supposed to begin. Iran has denied those allegations.

Speaking before his departure for a NATO meeting, Trump expressed frustration with both countries.

"As soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs — the likes of which I’ve never seen before. The biggest load that we’ve seen," Trump said. "I’m not happy with Israel... You don’t go out in the first hour and just drop everything you have on them. So I’m not happy with them. I’m not happy with Iran either."

While mostly peaceful, Tuesday’s vigil briefly turned tense when police intervened after protesters said a man in the crowd threatened to punch someone. Officers quickly de-escalated the situation, and no further disruptions were reported.

What's next:

The demonstration concluded without incident, with participants emphasizing a continued call for peace.

The Source: The Jewish Voice for Peace Atlanta, AFSC’s Atlanta, Georgia Chapter of the National Conference of Black Lawyers, the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC), Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights, Jewish Voice for Peace – Atlanta, Atlanta Multifaith Coalition for Palestine, and the Southern Workers Assembly, and the Davis Bozeman Law Firm were sources for this article. Additional details come from previous FOX 5 Atlanta reports.

