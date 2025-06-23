Expand / Collapse search
Kemp: Georgia officials prepare for possible Iran bombing retaliation

By
Published  June 23, 2025 6:49pm EDT
Iran
FOX 5 Atlanta
Kemp: Georgia prepared for any retaliation to Iran bombing

The Brief

    • Governor Brian Kemp said state law enforcement officials are on high alert following U.S. airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.
    • The State Department issued a Worldwide Caution Security Alert for Americans traveling overseas.

ATLANTA - Law enforcement agencies across Georgia are on high alert after the U.S. airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, as officials nationwide prepare for possible retaliatory attacks on U.S. soil.

What they're saying:

Gov. Brian Kemp said he joined fellow governors from around the country on a call with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to discuss how Iran might respond. The call took place on Sunday, just one day after the U.S. dropped bombs on 3 Iranian nuclear facilities.

Kemp told Fox 5 the call was "just to make sure that everybody on the government side of things is at a heightened state of awareness to make sure we are ready for anything retaliatory that may come."                                                       

On Sunday, the State Department issued a Worldwide Caution Security Alert for Americans traveling overseas, advising them to "exercise increased caution" due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel and the potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad.

We spoke with Governor Kemp soon after news broke that Iran had launched a missile attack on a U.S. military base in Qatar. 

"It's very disappointing. President Trump gave a stern warning about attacking our folks," Kemp said.  "Hopefully they don't escalate any further, it will be a bad decision for them if they do."    

The Governor assured residents that state officials are coordinating with law enforcement on all levels as they closely monitor any possible threats.

"We just wanted to make sure Georgians know that we are on top of this and keeping our eyes open and they should do the same thing if they see something say something," Governor Kemp explained.        

