Georgia lawmakers, politicians respond to U.S. bombing Iran

Lawmakers across Georgia responded after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. bombed 3 nuclear sites in Iran.

What they're saying:

Gov. Brian Kemp thanked the president on X following the bombing. He said, "America can never allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon."

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins (Ga.-10) sent a state that said, "A nuclear armed Iran represents an existential threat not just to our allies in the Middle East, but to global democracy and peace. I am thankful that we have a president that understands peace through strength, and it’s my hope for peace in the region soon."

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted on X, "Let us join together and pray for the safety of our U.S. troops and Americans in the Middle East."

Before the bombing, Greene had expressed wanting to stay out the war.

"For decades, we’ve watched our men and women in uniform go all over the world and fight in wars that most Americans don’t think that our country should have been in," Greene said earlier this week.

An hour before the bombings were announced to the public, Greene posted on X that Americans want peace.

