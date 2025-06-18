Marjorie Taylor Greene warns Trump: Americans sick of war, movement at risk

article

The Brief Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene cautions Trump against entering another Middle East war: "Americans are very sick and tired of that." Greene warns intervention in Iran "is going to fracture" the MAGA movement. She defends Tucker Carlson and stresses Americans want domestic stability, not foreign conflicts.



One of Trump’s most ardent loyalists, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), says the president would be wrong to embroil the U.S. in another conflict in the Middle East, according to an article by the U.K.'s The Times.

Americans sick of war

"For decades, we’ve watched our men and women in uniform go all over the world and fight in wars that most Americans don’t think that our country should have been in," Marjorie Taylor Greene told The Times from her Capitol Hill office last week, before the Israeli attack on Iran. "Americans are very sick and tired of that."

The 51-year-old Republican congresswoman from Georgia has become a vocal opponent of U.S. military action in the Middle East.

Says war will ‘fracture’ MAGA movement

During an interview with former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz on his One America News Network show, Greene told Gaetz that the president's decision on whether to strike Iran in support of Israel could split the MAGA movement. "It's going to fracture it, and it's already fracturing it," she said.

On June 17, she posted a message on X that reads in part: "Americans want cheap gas, groceries, bills, and housing. They want affordable insurance, safe communities, and a good education for their children. ... Not going into another foreign war."

Greene is not alone, according to The Times. There are other Republicans who believe that President Trump should be concentrating on his domestic agenda and not what is happening overseas.

But Greene isn't just another Republican. She is very close to the president. She was part of the inner circle invited to sit in the president's box on his birthday to watch the military parade in Washington, D.C., last weekend.

Greene defends Tucker Carlson

Additionally, Greene defended pundit Tucker Carlson after he was attacked by President Trump late Monday because of his criticism of the president's posture toward Iran.

Trump called Carlson "kooky" in a Truth Social post and defended his stance by saying that "IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!"

Greene posted on X that Tucker Carlson is "one of my favorite people" who "fiercely loves his wife, children, and our country." She also said that he "unapologetically believes the same things that I do" and that foreign wars make the country "broke" and "will ultimately lead to our destruction."

Carlson has been a favorite host and commentator of Trump's for years, according to The Hill, and the spat between the two is being seen by many as a microcosm of GOP divisions on how the U.S. should respond to the crisis in the Middle East.

Despite her longtime, passionate support of the president, this is not the first time she has also disagreed with him.

Earlier this month, she said she would have voted against his "big, beautiful" budget bill if she had known it bans state governments from regulating artificial intelligence.

Trump leaves G7 to manage conflict

President Trump left the G7 Summit in Canada early this week to return to Washington to manage the growing conflict between Iran and Israel.

In recent posts on Truth Social, the president says that he has not reached out to Iran for "Peace Talks" and claimed that the U.S. has complete control over Iran's skies.

