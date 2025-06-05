MTG says again she will oppose Trump's Big Beautiful Bill over AI provision

article

The Brief Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to oppose the One Big Beautiful Bill when it returns to the House if there are no changes made to the artificial intelligence provision. Greene says she was unaware of the AI provision when she first voted for the bill and now argues it would endanger state rights, risk job losses in her manufacturing-heavy district, and open the door to forced property seizures. Facing criticism for missing the provision, Greene defended her transparency, claiming no other lawmakers publicly flagged the AI clause and pledging to fight any future legislation that limits state authority over AI regulation.



Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is vowing to oppose President Trump’s signature legislative package, the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB), when it returns to the House — citing a provision she says strips states of their right to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) for a decade.

What we know:

Greene, who initially voted to pass the sweeping, 1,000-page bill last month, said she was unaware of a section that would prevent states from passing or enforcing laws governing AI systems, models, and automated decision-making tools for 10 years. Speaking during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing Thursday, Greene called the provision "a violation of state rights" and promised to vote against the measure if the Senate returns it unchanged.

What they're saying:

"When it comes to AI and regulation, when we get to vote on this bill again, I will be voting no because of this clause," Greene said at the hearing, titled "The Federal Government in the Age of Artificial Intelligence."

In a series of social media posts earlier this week, Greene explained that she discovered the controversial provision, located on pages 278-279 of the bill, only after the House had already passed the legislation. She admitted not having read the clause before her vote, attributing her initial support to trust in her Republican colleagues.

"Full transparency, I did not know about this section … that strips states of the right to make laws or regulate AI for 10 years," Greene posted on X, formerly Twitter. "I am adamantly OPPOSED to this and it is a violation of state rights and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in there."

Greene argued that preventing states from regulating AI could have dire consequences, citing experts who warn of the unpredictable nature of AI development.

"We have no idea what AI will be capable of in the next 10 years and giving it free rein and tying states’ hands is potentially dangerous," she said. "This needs to be stripped out in the Senate. We should be reducing federal power and preserving state power — not the other way around."

The 10-year moratorium outlined in the bill would prohibit states from enacting or enforcing any AI-related laws until 2035. The measure has drawn criticism from some Republicans and Democrats who argue it undermines federalism, according to .

Greene, who represents a heavily manufacturing-based district, warned that AI advancements could severely impact human employment. She suggested that without the ability to regulate AI at the state level, communities like hers could suffer devastating job losses.

"AI is going to replace a vast array of human jobs, everything from media to manufacturing to even construction through AI computer systems and robotics," she said. "In my manufacturing district, that currently has a 2.8% unemployment rate, AI could replace many human jobs and leave my district with one of the highest unemployment rates in the country."

WATCH THE FULL HEARING

Greene also raised concerns about property rights, suggesting that AI infrastructure, like networks of connected systems, could force eminent domain seizures.

"Forcing eminent domain on people’s private properties to link the future Skynet is not very Republican," Greene said, referencing the dystopian artificial intelligence from the Terminator films.

Facing criticism for not having read every page of the bill before voting, Greene defended herself, stating that no lawmaker can realistically read every detail of large legislative packages.

"I’ll take criticism from the perfect people that have never made any mistakes," Greene wrote online. "If you only want PERFECT politicians that never make a mistake or actually lie to you all the time because no perfect politician exists … good luck to you."

She emphasized that no one — including lawmakers who voted against the bill — raised the alarm about the AI provision until she went public.

"NONE of them said a single word about this clause until I went public," Greene wrote. "So do you really think any of them read the full bill? Or were they ok with destroying federalism?"

Despite her misgivings, Greene reaffirmed her loyalty to President Donald Trump, declaring that she has been one of his staunchest allies over the years.

"I voted for Donald J. Trump on Nov. 4, 2024 — not anyone else," Greene said. "I bleed America First."

Greene concluded by pledging to oppose any future legislative efforts that limit state authority over AI regulation.

"No one can predict what AI will be in one year, let alone 10," Greene said. "But I can tell you this: I’m pro-humanity, not pro-transhumanity. And I will be voting NO on any bill that strips states of their right to protect American jobs and families."

The OBBB is expected to undergo changes in the Senate before returning to the House for another vote. Greene indicated she is prepared to continue fighting to remove the AI provision and hinted that she has the backing of "many powerful people" in her efforts.

RELATED: Musk says 'Trump is in the Epstein files' as public feud escalates