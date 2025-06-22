Atlanta reaction split on Iran bombing

The Brief Dozens of protesters walked the streets of downtown Atlanta on Sunday. They want the U.S. to stay out of the conflict in the Middle East. A leader of an Atlanta Jewish community said the bombing was the right thing to do. The split reaction came as we learned more about the attack on Iran that took place Saturday.





Protesters took to the streets of Downtown Atlanta Sunday, expressing their disinterest in going to war with Iran.

At the same time, leaders in the Atlanta Jewish community praised the move.

What they're saying:

There were a few dozen people holding signs, chanting and walking down major streets.

Protesters gather in downtown Atlanta on June 22, 2025 to protest the U.S. bombing Iran.

The protesters called the war "illegal" and "unprovoked."

Related: Georgia lawmakers, politicians respond to U.S. bombing Iran

Ashland Swann, an Iranian-American, said she doesn't support Iran's regime, but she believes the bombings put innocent people at risk.

"To be honest, my family just got home a week and a half ago from Iran, so yeah, realistically that’s something to worry about now and all these caught up in it you know," said Swann.

Dov Wilker, southeast regional director for the American Jewish Committee, said the bombings actually make the world safer by taking away Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Wilker said he's celebrating the move, but hoping it doesn't escalate into a larger war.

The backstory:

The split reaction came as we learned more about the attack on Iran that took place Saturday.

President Donald Trump said the bombings hit three nuclear sites spread out around Iran.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said more than 125 aircraft participated in the mission, including B-2 stealth bombers that dropped 30,000-poind ‘bunker buster’ bombs.

Related: US bombs Iran latest: Iran's nuclear ambitions 'obliterated,' Hegseth says

Iran says the U.S. "decided to destroy diplomacy" and the Iranian military will decide "timing, nature and scale" of its response.

On Sunday, Hegseth said "it would be a very bad idea for Iran or its proxies to attempt to attack American forces."