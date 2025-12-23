Expand / Collapse search

Shooting reported near Fulton County juvenile courthouse

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 23, 2025 8:45am EST
Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Fulton County are investigating a shooting near the juvenile courthouse off Pryor Street.

What we know:

It appears that at least one person was injured in the incident and was transported from the scene by ambulance. The extent of the injuries and the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not yet been released.

The situation remained under investigation at the Fulton County Juvenile Court as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, and officials say more information will be provided as it becomes available.

