Kirby Smart addresses arrests of two Georgia freshmen

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is addressing the arrests of two freshmen players earlier this month, raising questions about their availability for the upcoming Sugar Bowl.

What we know:

According to authorities, freshmen Dontrell Glover and Bo Walker were arrested in Athens and charged with misdemeanor theft following an incident at a local Walmart. Details of the alleged theft have not been released.

Smart acknowledged the situation while speaking publicly, saying the matter is being handled internally. He did not confirm whether either player will be suspended or ruled out of the Sugar Bowl, leaving their status uncertain as preparations continue.