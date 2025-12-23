Expand / Collapse search

Kirby Smart addresses arrests of two Georgia freshmen

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 23, 2025 8:35am EST
Georgia Bulldogs
FOX 5 Atlanta
Coach Kirby Smart talks about UGA players' arrest

Coach Kirby Smart talks about UGA players' arrest

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is talking about the arrest of two of his players earlier this month. Freshman Dontrell Glover and Bo Walker are facing misdemeanor theft charges after an incident at a Walmart in Athens. 

The Brief

    • Two Georgia freshmen arrested on misdemeanor theft charges
    • Incident occurred at a Walmart in Athens
    • Players’ Sugar Bowl availability remains unclear

ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is addressing the arrests of two freshmen players earlier this month, raising questions about their availability for the upcoming Sugar Bowl.

What we know:

According to authorities, freshmen Dontrell Glover and Bo Walker were arrested in Athens and charged with misdemeanor theft following an incident at a local Walmart. Details of the alleged theft have not been released.

Smart acknowledged the situation while speaking publicly, saying the matter is being handled internally. He did not confirm whether either player will be suspended or ruled out of the Sugar Bowl, leaving their status uncertain as preparations continue.

The Source

  • Information for this story comes from recording of a press conference with Kirby Smart. 

