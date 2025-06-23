Warning to travelers: Use caution when traveling after U.S. bombs Iran

The Brief Sunday night, the U.S. State Department issued a worldwide caution alert after U.S. forces dropped more than a dozen bombs on three nuclear sites in Iran over the weekend. The State Department regularly issues travel advisories. They range from "exercise normal precaution" to "do not travel." At the world’s busiest airport Monday, international travelers are not changing their trips, but they plan to be careful while enjoying their time abroad.



Your ticket out of the country now comes with a new warning from U.S. officials.

What we know:

On Sunday night, the U.S. State Department issued a worldwide caution alert after U.S. forces dropped more than a dozen bombs on three nuclear sites in Iran over the weekend.

In the worldwide alert, the State Department said, "The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East. There is the potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad. The Department of State advises U.S. citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution."

Last week, officials urged travelers not to go to Israel and Gaza because of the threat of attacks targeting tourist locations and transportation hubs.

While U.S. officials are stressing that people need to be careful abroad, a number of U.S. cities are on high-alert after the airstrikes.

Places like New York City, Miami and Los Angeles have issued alerts.

In New York City, police are deploying extra officers at religious, cultural and diplomatic sites citywide.

What they're saying:

At the world’s busiest airport on Monday, international travelers are not changing their trips, but they plan to be careful while enjoying their time abroad.

"Everything is a surprise and a shock and also to be expected," said Alejandra Martinez. "So I think right now, everybody is kind of in a state of what's going to happen next."

"Even without that kind of warning, I know that danger is always around and you just never know when you're at the wrong place at the wrong time," said Delia Hut.

AAA says it is expecting a record travel period for July 4th and says if you travel abroad be aware of your surroundings.

"Travel in groups, don't travel alone, especially in unfamiliar places. "And, you know, we can't stress enough to make sure that you respect the local customs and laws," said Montrae Waiters with AAA Georgia.

Travelers say it is all about being smart.

"Just be wise and think about where you are going to go before you go there, because you have to ask yourself, is it worth the risk," Hut said.

What you can do:

The State Department regularly issues travel advisories. They range from "exercise normal precaution" to "do not travel."

For more information, click here.

