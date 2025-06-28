Delta: Hundreds more flights likely canceled after Friday storms

article

The Brief More than 100,000 people are working to get Delta flights back to normal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Delta said more than 100 aircraft were inspected Friday into Saturday because of hail. Delta said to check the Fly Delta app for updates on travel.



Travelers flying Delta should expect "several hundred more cancellations" this weekend, according to the airline.

What we know:

Delta released an update around 5 p.m. Saturday about how it's trying to get the airline back on track after Friday's storms.

More than 100,000 people are working to get Delta flights back to normal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Flight tracking site FlightAware reported more than 1,000 delays and over 170 cancellations at the airport Friday evening. Delta said hundreds of those flights were operated by the airline.

The issues left thousands of people stranded in Atlanta overnight, some even sleeping in the airport because hotels were full.

Delta said more than 100 aircraft were inspected Friday into Saturday because of hail.

What they're saying:

"By early this morning, our world-class maintenance team had already returned many aircraft to service after thorough overnight inspections," said Erik Snell, Delta's chief customer experience officer, in a statement.

"Severe weather in Atlanta on the evening of June 27 brought intense thunderstorms, hail, windshear and reports of microburst winds — causing significant disruption to Delta’s largest hub where around 900 of our flights flow each day," he said.

What you can do:

Delta said to check the Fly Delta app for updates on travel.