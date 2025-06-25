Hall County teen thrown by tornado alive by 'the grace of God'

article

The Brief A tornado threw 18-year-old Malachi Chaney 300 feet from his Locust Grove home in late May. He suffered a traumatic brain injury, broken ribs, and facial fractures. Less than a month later, he is walking again and preparing to return to college.



The house of ‘The Wire’ actor Tray Chaney and his son, Malachi, is nothing more than a pile of rubble now.

But to a father and son nearly killed when an EF-2 tornado directly hit their house in late May, it's emblematic of a miracle.

"I was really in shock seeing it like this," Malachi Chaney, 18, said.

Losing everything

The backstory:

Actor Tray Chaney and his 18-year-old son Malachi were inside their home in Locust Grove when an EF-2 tornado struck on May 29.

The twister ripped their house, which they built 5 years ago, to shreds and threw Malachi into a field about 300 feet away. He was found unconscious and bleeding, with a traumatic brain injury, broken ribs, and facial fractures.

Tray Chaney was also injured, trapped under bricks and appliances.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A tornado ripped through a Locust Grove neighborhood on May 29, 2025 (Courtesy Tray Chaney; use with permission)

The actor said he and his son had been relaxing when the storm hit with little warning.

At first, doctors were not sure if his son would recover.

Twenty-six days after the tornado hit, Malachi returned to the debris with his father to thank the neighbors who rushed to help. He is now on his feet again and nearly ready to remove his neck brace.

Return to their destroyed home

They returned to what is left of their home Wednesday evening, thanking the neighbors who ran to help them.

What they're saying:

"We're talking about being thrown from here today. And now a walking miracle," Tray Chaney said.

"When I woke up under that house, the first words out of my mouth was, where's my son?" Tray Chaney said.

He said neighbors rushed over the field where his son ended up.

"I had to pause," Curtis Bryant, one of those neighbors, said. "We were listening to make sure he's breathing."

The Chaneys said the neighbors acted heroically.

But the neighbors believe divine intervention played a role in keeping Malachi safe that day.

"It's almost like God placed him right there in that hole in that fetal position, the same way he was probably sleeping," Nic Peebles, another neighbor who helped, added. "I mean it’s nothing short of a miracle."

Malachi said it was surreal to return to the house.

"It does make me miss the old house," he said. "But it really just made me thankful for living honestly, by the grace of God."

The family lost all their belongings in the storm, but supporters around the world have raised more than $105,000 online through a GoFundMe.

Moving on

What's next:

Malachi, a rising sophomore at Savannah State University, is following in his father's footsteps and studying theater.

He said he will be ready to return for the fall semester.