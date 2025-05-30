Teen son of 'The Wire' actor Tray Chaney recovering after being thrown by tornado

The Brief Tray Chaney's home was destroyed by an EF-2 tornado, leaving his son hospitalized with serious injuries after being thrown 300 feet into the woods. Chaney expressed gratitude for his neighbors' assistance and shared that his son is showing early signs of recovery, including the ability to squeeze his father's hand. The family has lost everything in the storm, prompting a shift in Chaney's perspective on life, and a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support their recovery and rebuilding efforts.



Actor Tray Chaney, best known for his role on HBO’s The Wire, is speaking publicly about the powerful tornado that destroyed his Henry County home and left his 18-year-old son hospitalized with serious injuries.

The EF-2 tornado struck on Thursday afternoon in the Locust Grove subdivision of Laurel Creek off of Fresh Laurel Lane, leveling the home Chaney and his family had built five years ago.

Tray Chaney and his family when they first got their Locust Grove home in 2020. (Courtesy Tray Chaney; use with permission)

What we know:

The actor said he and his son, Malachi, had been relaxing around 3 p.m. when the storm hit with little warning.

"Then I started seeing the rain come down extra hard and before you know it, I look to my right and my walls were headed towards my face, my TVs, my dressers, and I levitated," Chaney said.

A tornado ripped through a Locust Grove neighborhood on May 29, 2025 (Courtesy Tray Chaney; use with permission)

Chaney said he woke up buried under debris, bricks and appliances. "Just coming from under my house, having bricks of my house and appliances on top of me, and waking up with just this scar on my head, this gash."

His immediate concern turned to his son, who he discovered had been thrown about 300 feet into the woods behind their house.

"He was thrown 300 feet away from the house, in the backyard, in the woods," Chaney said. "I have some of the best neighbors in the world. They came to our aid. They made sure that my son was found."

Chaney said his son has shown early signs of recovery, including reduced swelling and the ability to squeeze his father’s hand.

"Every time they say, ‘Malachi, can you squeeze your father’s hand?’ he does it," Chaney said. "But the pain, you know, too, as a father to watch your child, your son go through what he's dealing with right now... I’ll never be the same again."

Chaney said the family has lost everything in the storm. But after surviving such a traumatic event, he says his perspective has shifted.

"Everything is gone. But I'm still living and breathing to be able to tell the story," he said. "That’s what matters the most... my perspective on life has changed. I don’t look at nothing the same no more. Now I’m all about life."

Tray Chaney and his son (Courtesy Tray Chaney; use with permission)

What's next:

Malachi, a freshman theater student at Savannah State University, remains in the intensive care unit at Grady Memorial Hospital with multiple injuries, including facial fractures and broken ribs.

Tray Chaney and his family (Courtesy Tray Chaney; use with permission)

What you can do:

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to assist with Malachi’s recovery and the family’s efforts to rebuild.