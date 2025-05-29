Henry County tornado critically injures teen, damages more than a dozen homes

The Brief A tornado struck Henry County without advance warning, causing significant damage to 13 structures and injuring residents, including a critically injured 18-year-old. The tornado's path included Interstate 75, where a tree blocked several lanes, and the Laurel Creek neighborhood, where debris was scattered widely. A temporary shelter was established at Bethlehem Elementary School, and residents are advised to prepare for potential severe weather on Friday due to an incoming cold front.



A confirmed tornado swept through parts of Henry County on Thursday afternoon, leaving behind widespread damage, injured residents, and no advance warning for those in its path.

The tornado touched down around 3:32 p.m. in the Blacksville area near McDonough, moving northeast at approximately 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Peachtree City.

At the time, no watches had been issued for the area.

The tornado left behind splintered homes, shocked neighbors, and one teenager critically injured.

What they're saying:

The tornado ripped through the five-year-old Laurel Creek subdivision, tearing homes apart and tossing a man and his 18-year-old son into nearby woods.

"The 18-year-old is in critical condition and has been taken to Grady," said Henry County Police Deputy Chief Jason Bolton.

Residents are now sifting through debris and sharing stories of survival.

"I looked outside my sliding door, I see rotation and things flying," said Courtney Bucio. "I covered my hands, knees, and started praying."

Andreal Mallard Sr. returned to find devastation. "We got a house that's all the way down," he said. "Man, I was surprised at the damage here. As you can see, I have the frame of this house in my backyard. I'm thankful we didn't lose cars, thankful we didn’t lose lives."

Image 1 of 9 ▼ A radar-confirmed tornado tore through Henry County on May 29, 2025. (FOX 5)

Neighbor Renee Nesmith described the damage around her property. "All around my house I have damage. I got two holes in the roof," she said. "The tornado, gasp, yeah."

As chainsaws buzzed and cleanup efforts began, residents remained shaken but grateful. Bucio said her thoughts are with the family of the injured teen.

"My heart goes out to them," she said. "I will never forget this, and pray I never have to see that again."

"There really was no warning," said Henry County Police Deputy Chief Jason Bolton. "The first call came in around 3:32 p.m., and that was right about the same time that we received warning from the National Weather Center."

According to Bolton, first responders discovered a home in the Laurel Creek neighborhood of Locust Grove had been completely destroyed. An 18-year-old man and his father were thrown from the structure. The teen was critically injured and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, while his father sustained minor injuries and was transported to Piedmont Henry Hospital.

Courtney Bucio, a resident of Laurel Creek, had just returned home from work when the storm struck. "I was standing in my kitchen around 3:30, and out of nowhere, I kind of hear the weather starting to get crazy," Bucio said.

What we know:

In total, 13 structures were damaged—two severely—and 11 others with minor to moderate damage. Additionally, heavy rain caused flooding at three locations and downed several trees. Emergency crews continued to respond to weather-related calls into the evening.

The FOX 5 Storm Team tracked the tornado’s path across Interstate 75 and through neighborhoods including Laurel Creek and Ola. A Georgia Department of Transportation camera captured a tree blocking lanes on I-75 at Bethlehem Road near McDonough.

Debris including walls, siding, shingles, and roofing material was seen scattered across the Laurel Creek neighborhood.

A tree falls across several lanes of I-75 at Bethlehem Road in McDonough on May 29, 2025. (GDOT)

What they're saying:

"Our hearts go out to those injured and suffered damage from the sudden tornado this afternoon," the city of Locust Grove posted to its Facebook page on Thursday evening. "There is the possibility of more severe storms tomorrow that could produce sudden tornado touchdowns like today. Plan NOW. Download weather apps that will give you alerts. Be alert for sirens if you can hear them even if the weather outside seems calm."

Dig deeper:

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado through both radar and video evidence.

"From the damage reports we are seeing, it looks like the tornado in Henry County occurred less than half a mile from the path of another EF0 tornado on April 7th of this year," said Brett Albright with the NWS in Peachtree City. "We will get a survey crew out as soon as we can."

The team will determine the tornado's start and end points, peak intensity, and final EF rating.

A temporary shelter has been set up at Bethlehem Elementary School, located at 1000 Academic Pkwy, Locust Grove, GA 30248.

The Henry County Emergency Management & Homeland Security is asking the public to send storm reports, videos, and pictures to them by clicking here.

Tornado safety tips

What you can do:

Take Shelter Immediately – Go to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor, away from windows. Mobile homes and vehicles are not safe.

Have a Weather Alert System – Use a NOAA weather radio or smartphone alerts to get real-time warnings.

Cover Your Head and Neck – Use pillows, helmets, or heavy blankets to protect yourself from flying debris.

Avoid Windows and Doors – Stay away from glass, which can shatter during high winds.

Prepare an Emergency Kit – Include water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, medications, and a phone charger.

Friday forecast

The backstory:

A cold front moving in from the northwest is expected to bring a line of stronger storms to Georgia on Friday, including the possibility of damaging winds, large hail, and isolated spin-up tornadoes.

The storm system will be distinctly different from the showers seen Thursday, which were fueled by moisture from the Gulf. "That cool front could bring stronger storms tomorrow afternoon," forecasters said, emphasizing the need for residents to stay weather-aware.

Timeline:

The line of storms is forecast to begin developing around 9 to 10 a.m. in parts of north Georgia, including Rome, Ellijay, and Blairsville. It is expected to move into the metro Atlanta area around noon, bringing quick but intense downpours. The most severe weather—including the highest risk for tornadoes—is expected in areas outlined in yellow on the storm severity scale, which corresponds to a Level 2 out of 5.

"Along the leading edge of this is where we’re looking for those possible spin-up tornadoes," forecasters said.

By 2 to 3 p.m., the system is expected to shift southeastward through areas like Eatonton and Thomaston, with conditions drying out later in the afternoon. Rainfall totals could range from half an inch to one inch, adding to already saturated soil from earlier in the week.

What's next:

After the storms pass, the weather is expected to improve significantly. The weekend forecast includes sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s, climbing to the upper 80s and near 90 degrees by the middle of next week.