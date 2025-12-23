Judge clears path for Georgia election board to access Fulton County 2020 ballots
ATLANTA - A Fulton County Superior Court judge has cleared the way for the Georgia State Election Board to obtain 2020 presidential election ballots and related records from Fulton County after the board reopened its investigation into the county’s election handling last year.
The court ruled the election board must cover the cost of obtaining the documents.
2020 election in Georgia still being probed
What we know:
As 2025 draws to a close, there is no end in sight to the prolonged legal challenges surrounding Fulton County’s 2020 presidential election.
Last year, the Republican-led Georgia Election Board reopened an investigation into Fulton County’s handling of the 2020 election.
On Friday, they scored a court victory.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s decision grants the election board access to Fulton County’s 2020 ballots and related documents.
Fulton County chair: ‘every vote was counted’
What they're saying:
Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts responded to the court decision:
"This nonsense has to stop at some point," Chairman Pitts told FOX 5. "I assured the public then, reassure the public today, those elections are open and fair and transparent, and every vote was counted."
Pitts said the county will comply with the judge’s order. He is adamant Fulton taxpayers will not pay to produce the documents, at an estimated cost of about $400,000.
"It will be somebody else and not the taxpayers of Fulton County paying. When we get the check in, we will provide whatever documents they are looking for," said Chairman Pitts.
Deadline for documents
What's next:
The judge said the election board must cover the costs.
The county has until January 7 to provide an itemized breakdown of the costs to process the requested documents.
