Georgia election board drops suit after group fails to produce ballot-stuffing evidence

What we know:

The Georgia State Election Board voted Wednesday to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to enforce a subpoena against the conservative group True the Vote. The lawsuit was aimed at compelling the Texas-based organization to provide evidence for its claims of ballot stuffing in Georgia during the 2020 election and the subsequent Senate runoffs in January 2021.

True the Vote initially filed complaints with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in 2021, alleging it had obtained "a detailed account of coordinated efforts to collect and deposit ballots in drop boxes across metro Atlanta." However, an investigation by the secretary of state’s office found no supporting evidence, leading to subpoenas for documentation in April 2022. In response, the group claimed in May 2023 that producing evidence would require identifying sources to whom it had pledged confidentiality and subsequently withdrew its complaints.

A Fulton County judge ordered True the Vote in November 2023 to provide its evidence, including the names of alleged whistleblowers. The group later admitted in court filings that it had no such names, contact information, or documentary proof. The case was administratively closed in January 2024.

On Wednesday, board member Janice Johnston proposed dismissing the lawsuit, withdrawing the subpoena, and formally dismissing True the Vote’s complaint. She cited the lack of an identifiable whistleblower as a key reason. After brief discussion, the board voted to approve her proposal.

The backstory:

True the Vote’s allegations played a significant role in "2000 Mules," a film by conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza that claimed widespread ballot fraud in the 2020 election. The film has been widely debunked, and a State Election Board investigation determined that surveillance footage used in "2000 Mules" showed voters legally submitting ballots for themselves and family members.

D’Souza later admitted in December 2023 that "inaccurate information" was given to him regarding ballot drop box surveillance. He also issued an apology to a Georgia man falsely accused of ballot stuffing in the film. Salem Media Group, which published the film, had previously apologized to the same individual in May.

What they're saying:

Catherine Engelbrecht, president of True the Vote, welcomed the case’s dismissal, calling it "a legal dispute that never should have begun." She added that the organization "remains committed to our mission."

What's next:

With the lawsuit dismissed and the subpoena withdrawn, the case against True the Vote is effectively closed. The decision reinforces previous findings that no evidence supports allegations of ballot stuffing in Georgia’s 2020 election. However, claims of election fraud continue to be a focal point in political discourse, particularly as the country heads into the next election cycle.

