Construction worker electrocuted at Fayette County data center

The Brief A construction employee was electrocuted while working at the QTS Data Center in Fayette County. Crews took the worker to the hospital on Saturday. The employee's spontaneous circulation was restored when he arrived at the hospital.



A construction employee was electrocuted while working at a data center in Fayette County, according to Fayette County Fire Chief Jeffrey Hill.

What we know:

Hill said crews responded to the QTS Data Center on Saturday morning. When paramedics arrived, they found medical staff performing CPR on an employee.

Crews performed Advanced Life Support on the employee and took him to Piedmont Fayette Hospital, according to Hill. The employee's spontaneous circulation was restored when he arrived at the hospital.

What we don't know:

Hill did not provide an update on the employee's condition.