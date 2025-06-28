One dead, three injured in shooting at Atlanta's Coan Park

article

The Brief One person is dead, and 3 others injured after a shooting at Coan Park in east Atlanta, according to police. A man who wasn't invited to a permitted fraternity event showed up to the park, and an argument started, according to APD. The suspected shooter was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to officers.



One person is dead, and 3 others injured after a shooting at Coan Park in east Atlanta, according to police.

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

A man who wasn't invited to a permitted fraternity event showed up to the park, and an argument started, according to APD.

At least two people pulled out guns and started shooting, according to homicide detectives.

One person was shot in the head, and died, according to APD.

Another person was shot multiple times and is in critical condition at the hospital. Paramedics took them to the hospital. Police say officers believe this person started the altercation.

Two more people were injured and took themselves to the hospital, according to police. One person is in a stable condition, the other suffered a graze wound.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of anyone involved in the shooting.