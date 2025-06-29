Atlanta police searching for missing 79-year-old with dementia
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a missing 79-year-old man with dementia.
What we know:
Charles Ellis Sr. was last seen Saturday driving a Kia Optima on Interstates 75/85 southbound near GA 166, according to officers.
Police said Ellis was following his son on the interstate when his son lost sight of him.
Ellis' car was later seen on I-85 northbound at mile marker 150 around 7 p.m., but there has been no sight of him since.
A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.
What you can do:
If you see his car with a North Carolina license plate number VDF 3034, call police.