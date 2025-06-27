Longtime coach McCrary steps down, sparking debate in DeKalb County

The Brief Dr. Phillip McCrary, a respected coach with 30 years of experience, resigned after controversy over his disciplinary methods during a school trip, despite support from players and community members. McCrary's attorney stated that he stepped down for the team's benefit, acknowledging he may have overreacted, but emphasized that neither players nor their parents complained about the incident. The school district has opened the coaching position, and McCrary plans to reapply, backed by strong support from players, parents, and colleagues who hope he will return.



Players and community members are rallying behind longtime Columbia High School basketball coach Dr. Phillip McCrary, after his resignation, sparked controversy in DeKalb County.

McCrary, a decorated coach with 30 years of experience, stepped down after facing backlash over how he physically disciplined players during a school trip last year. Though the incident prompted a complaint from one parent, supporters say the reaction has been blown out of proportion — and they want him back on the sidelines.

What they're saying:

"This coach of 30 years whose name is on the building behind us, who's developed so many young men and women in this community, was wrongfully forced out or resigned or whatever way you want to put it," said McCrary’s attorney, James Walker.

A sign outside of Columbia High School honors Dr. Phillip McCrary, a respected coach with 30 years of experience, on June 27, 2025. (FOX 5)

Walker said McCrary made the decision to step away for the good of the team.

"I think he retired initially because he realized that in that moment he may have over demonstrated with the message he was trying to send," Walker said. "Out of concern for the young man, his family, the whole team, he thought it was in the best interest for him to step aside."

Walker added that neither the players involved nor their parents complained. In fact, video from the trip reportedly shows students laughing during the incident.

Several Columbia Eagles players expressed their support for McCrary, describing him as a mentor and father figure.

"I was really excited. Playing for coach. Coming into the season last year and also coming into the season this year," said student-athlete Zayd Muhammad.

Jace Smith, another player, said, "It's just really crazy how it has impacted this team."

"He's been like a father figure to all his players," said teammate Chance Reynolds. "And like he just want the best for all of us."

Assistant coach Jonathan Tabb called McCrary irreplaceable.

"When you lose a leader, you lose. You lose the heart and soul of a team," Tabb said.

The gymnasium at Columbia High School is named for Dr. Phillip McCrary, a respected coach with 30 years of experience. (FOX 5) Expand

What's next:

The school district has since posted the coaching position, but McCrary’s attorney confirmed he plans to reapply. With backing from players, parents, and former colleagues, they hope the DeKalb County School Board will allow McCrary to return to the team this fall.