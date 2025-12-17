Buford caps perfect season with Class 6A state title

article

The Brief Buford rallies past Carrollton to win Class 6A title Wolves finish 15-0 and claim 15th state championship Carver repeats as Class 2A champion with win over Hapeville



Day two of the GHSA state football championships on Dec. 16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium delivered two high-stakes matchups and crowned champions in Class 6A and Class 2A.

What we know:

In the night’s marquee game, Buford completed a perfect season by rallying past Carrollton, 28–21, in the Class 6A championship. The first half was dominated by defense, with neither team scoring in the opening quarter. Buford junior Ethan Hauser recorded a key interception early in the second quarter, keeping the game scoreless until Carrollton struck first just before halftime on a fourth-and-goal touchdown run to take a 7–0 lead.

Buford responded in the second half behind senior running back Tyriq Green, who broke free late in the game for a decisive 82-yard touchdown run. The Wolves added two more scores and forced multiple turnovers to seal the comeback win. The victory capped a 15-0 season and delivered Buford its 15th state championship in program history.

Earlier in the day, Carver defeated Hapeville Charter 24–7 to repeat as Class 2A state champions. Carver struck first with a touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Sebastian Heard to Keimauri Miles. Hapeville narrowed the gap in the second half with a touchdown reception from Cedric Walker, but Carver quickly regained control with a rushing score from captain Jakobe Caskin.

A fourth-quarter interception returned for a touchdown by JaMarcus Davis put the game out of reach, securing back-to-back titles for Carver. Head coach Jarvis Jones, a former University of Georgia standout, earned his first state championship as a coach at his alma mater.