The Brief If you haven't received your Georgia surplus tax refund it may be coming soon. The rebate ranges from $250 for individuals to $500 for couples filing jointly. Officials say that checks are issued daily in batches and that the number of refunds that have gone out has increased week over week.



Still waiting for your Georgia surplus tax refund? It may be coming soon.

The Georgia Department of Revenue says that checks are issued daily in batches.

By the numbers:

In April, Gov. Brian Kemp signed House Bill 112 into law, authorizing a $1 billion special state income tax refund.

The one-time rebate is available to eligible taxpayers who meet specific requirements and will be issued after the processing of 2024 state returns.

The rebate amounts are:

$250 for individuals filing as single or married filing separately

$375 for those filing as head of household

$500 for couples filing jointly

If you paid your state taxes or get your refund through direct deposit, the money will go straight into your bank account. If you used the mail, you will get an actual paper check.

Under Georgia law, the rebates will not be considered taxable income. However, they may be reduced or offset if the recipient owes outstanding debts to the state. No interest will be paid on the refund amounts.

This is the third time that Georgia has issued a special tax refund to residents in the last few years. Previous refunds had been issued in 2022 and 2023.

What they're saying:

Georgia officials say the number of refunds that have gone out has increased week over week.

According to the state, the slow rollout has allowed Georgia Department of Revenue to monitor the process and ensure that there are no issues.

Georgia tax refund rebate eligibility

Dig deeper:

To qualify for the rebate, taxpayers must:

File Georgia income tax returns for both 2023 and 2024

Not be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s 2023 return

Be a full-time Georgia resident for tax purposes

What you can do:

As long as you had filed your taxes by the deadline of May 1, the state says that you should expect to see your refunds in the coming weeks.

You can check the status of your surplus tax refund here. You will need to include your Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer ID number as well as your Federal Adjusted Gross Income from Georgia Individual Income Tax Return. The information is updated nightly.

Getting your money may take a little while. Officials say you should allow six to eight weeks for refunds to be issued if you filed by the May 1, 2025 deadline.